Can It Really Rain Fish?

Under certain circumstances, fish and other aquatic animals have actually rained from the sky.

You might need to invest in a tougher umbrella, because fish, and other aquatic animals, have been know to occasionally fall from the sky.

The fish can't fly though — they get sucked up from lakes or the ocean by waterspouts during a storm. The strong winds in these storms can sometimes carry displaced fish, frogs or even snakes for miles inland before dropping them on unsuspecting towns.

A waterspout works just like a tornado but forms over water.

These fish falls have been documented everywhere from California to England to India.

