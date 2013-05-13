Research Scientists and Their Multi-Faceted Work Lives

This ScienceLives article was provided to LiveScience in partnership with the National Science Foundation.

P.R. Kumar is the Professor and College of Engineering Chair in Computer Engineering at Texas A&M University. On February 6, 2013, Kumar lectured at the National Science Foundation about the challenges of cyber-physical systems (CPS), or systems in which physical processes are tightly intertwined with networked computing. CPS examples include cruise control, auto-pilot and highway, water and air traffic control systems.

With the increasing demand for efficiency in transportation, energy, healthcare and water systems, among others, scientists and engineers have begun building large-scale systems that integrate computing, communication and control technologies. Kumar presented a historical account of paths leading to the present interest in cyber-physical systems, and outlined several foundational research topics, which include issues in data fusion, real-time communication, security, middleware, hybrid systems and proofs of correctness. Here, he talks about being a computer engineer.

Name: P.R. Kumar Institution: Texas A&M University Field of Study: Computer Engineering

