In Images: Tigers Rebound in Asia

A roaring success

Camera trap images from India, Thailand and Russia show tigers are on the rebound in three key landscapes across the big cat's range in Asia, according to the conservation group the Wildlife Conservation Society. The group attributes the progress to better law enforcement, protection of additional habitat, and strong government partnerships.

By the light of the moon

Camera trap image from India's Bandipur National Park. The Wildlife Conservation Society has identified more than 600 different tigers from camera trap photos in the mountainous landscape of southwestern India during the past decade.

Sneaking a sip

Camera trap image of tigers and cubs from Huai Kha Khaeng Wildlife Sanctuary in Thailand. Tiger numbers have been rising steadily in the park since 2007, with a record 50-plus tigers counted last year, according to the Wildlife Conservation Society.

On guard

Anti-poaching patrol from Huai Kha Khaeng Wildlife Sanctuary in Thailand. Last year, a notorious poaching ring was busted, and this year the gang leaders were given prison sentences of up to five years the most severe punishments for wildlife poaching in Thailand's history, according to the Wildlife Conservation Society.

Caught in the act

Camera trap image of tigers and cubs from the Russian Far East. Russia declared a new wildlife corridor for tigers, called the Central Ussuri Wildlife Refuge, on Oct. 18.