Images: Amazing Arctic - Creatures of the Bering Sea

A Shrimp Specimen

(Image credit: © Greenpeace / Todd Warshaw)

A shrimp specimen recovered from approximately 600 feet (182 meters) deep during undersea research of Pribilof Canyon in the Bering Sea, off the Greenpeace support vessel M/V Esperanza.

Northern Fur Seals

(Image credit: © Greenpeace / Todd Warshaw)

Northern fur seals sit on the rocks at Alaska's St. Paul Island.

A Giant Pacific Octopus

(Image credit: © Greenpeace / John Hocevar)

A giant Pacific octopus rests among anenomes and sponges at 1,132 feet (345 meters) deep during undersea research of Pribilof Canyon in the Bering Sea, off the Greenpeace support vessel M/V Esperanza.

A Specimen of Hard Cup Coral

(Image credit: © Greenpeace / Todd Warshaw)

A species of hard cup coral, Caryophyllia alaskensis, in the Bering Sea. It was retrieved by a remotely operated vehicle from approximately 3,000 feet (900 meters) deep during research along Zhemchug Canyon.

Colorful deep

(Image credit: © Greenpeace / John Hocevar)

A sea anemone and a sea star on the seabed, with a basket star in the background. Also visible on the seabed are a hermit crab and shrimp.It was taken with a Deep Worker submersible at a depth of approximately 1,300 feet (400 meters) in Pribilof Canyon.

Evidence of Bottom Trawling

(Image credit: © Greenpeace)

Evidence of bottom trawling, as seen at approximately 1,000 feet (300 meters) deep by manned submersibles during undersea research of Pribilof Canyon in the Bering Sea. Frame-grab from HD video.

Swiftia Coral

(Image credit: © Greenpeace / Todd Warshaw)

A piece of swiftia coral collected during undersea research of Zhemchug Canyon in the Bering Sea.

A Deep Submersible with Dalls Porpoise

(Image credit: © Greenpeace / Todd Warshaw)

A deep submersible, piloted by Greenpeace's John Hocevar descends to the deep as a Dalls porpoise swims overhead during undersea research of Zhemchug Canyon.

A Golden King Crab

(Image credit: © Greenpeace / Todd Warshaw)

A golden king crab resting on a piece of sponge, collected during undersea research of Zhemchug Canyon in the Bering Sea, off the Greenpeace support vessel M/V Esperanza.

Surface life

(Image credit: © Greenpeace / Todd Warshaw)

A humpback whale breeches in the Gulf of Alaska.