Fascinating Images of the Frozen Danube River

danube-river-stromnessdundee

A ship moves down the ice choked Danube River in Budapest, Hungary, on Feb. 9, 2012.

danube-river-adambotond-120213

Ice floes on the Danube in Budapest, as seen on Feb. 11, 2012.

danube-katarina-120213

Two ships on the banks of the Danube River in Novi Sad, Serbia, on Feb. 11.

danube-gregor-seidlhofer-120213

The frozen Danube River on Feb. 11, 2012.

danube-ognjengol-1202013

A wide shot of the frozen river on Feb. 12, 2012.

danube-river-chris-from-vienna

Ice covers the Danube River in Vienna, Austria, on Feb. 12, 2012, after days and days of freezing temperatures.