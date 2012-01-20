Images: Animals Play in the Snow

Snow Animals

(Image credit: Ryan Hawk/WPZ.)

A giant winter snow storm in Seattle brought the residents of the Woodland Park Zoo out of the comfort of their indoor dens and nests to investigate.

A Steller's sea eagle, one of the largest raptors in the world, looks bright against the snowy backdrop. The birds are native to the northeastern coast of Asia, and no stranger to cold conditions.

Right at home

(Image credit: Ryan Hawk/WPZ.)

These penguins appear to be enjoying the sudden appearance of a thick blanket of snow. It's a rarity in this part of the country.

What is this stuff?

(Image credit: Carol Roll/Woodland Park Zoo.)

A river otter ventures out into the winter wonderland.

Born for this

(Image credit: Ryan Hawk/Woodland Park Zoo.)

An Arctic wolf gazes out over a landscape to which it is well adapted.

Meeting of the minds

(Image credit: Ryan Hawk/WPZ.)

Three Roosevelt elk confer in a snowy wood. These large animals are native to northern climes in North America, Europe and Asia.

Chilling

(Image credit: Ryan Hawk/Woodland Park Zoo.)

A grizzly bear takes a rest in the snow.

What the?

(Image credit: Ryan Hawk/Woodland Park Zoo.)

An emu, a large, flightless bird second in size only to its cousin the ostrich, and native to Australia. Although these birds don't typically live in snowy spots, they are known for their curiosity.