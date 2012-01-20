Images: Animals Play in the Snow

Snow Animals
A giant winter snow storm in Seattle brought the residents of the Woodland Park Zoo out of the comfort of their indoor dens and nests to investigate.
A Steller's sea eagle, one of the largest raptors in the world, looks bright against the snowy backdrop. The birds are native to the northeastern coast of Asia, and no stranger to cold conditions.
Right at home
These penguins appear to be enjoying the sudden appearance of a thick blanket of snow. It's a rarity in this part of the country.
What is this stuff?
A river otter ventures out into the winter wonderland.
Born for this
An Arctic wolf gazes out over a landscape to which it is well adapted.
Meeting of the minds
Three Roosevelt elk confer in a snowy wood. These large animals are native to northern climes in North America, Europe and Asia.
Chilling
A grizzly bear takes a rest in the snow.
What the?
An emu, a large, flightless bird second in size only to its cousin the ostrich, and native to Australia. Although these birds don't typically live in snowy spots, they are known for their curiosity.