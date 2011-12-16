Trending
Australia's Great Barrier Reef: Hope for Future Conservation

By Planet Earth 

Young Coral

Acropora tenuis development

(Image credit: Drs. A Hayward and A. Negri Australian Institute of Marine Science)

Early Acropora Tenius development.

Just the Beginning

Acropora tenuis spawning

(Image credit: Drs. A Hayward and A. Negri Australian Institute of Marine Science)

Acropora Tenius spawning.

Checking It Out

Assessing samples

(Image credit: Mike Henley, Smithsonian's National Zoo)

Samples of coral being assessed.

Samples in Tow

coral collected by the researchers

(Image credit: Mike Henley, Smithsonian's National Zoo)

Researchers collected and separated samples.

Serious Work

Mike Henley coral samples

(Image credit: Mike Henley, Smithsonian's National Zoo)

Researcher Mike Henley collecting samples from the reef.

Team Work

researchers freezing sperm

(Image credit: Mike Henley, Smithsonian's National Zoo)

Researchers Mary Hagedorn and Ginnie Carter sample and freeze sperm from the reef.

Preparation for the Frozen End

Prepping the frozen bank of coral

(Image credit: Mike Henley, Smithsonian's National Zoo)

Researchers with the coral team prepping the frozen bank.