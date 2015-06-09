Photos: Wild Animals of the Serengeti

This story was updated at 10:25 a.m. EDT.

Motion-triggered cameras helped to capture more than 320,000 photos of wild animals living in the Serengeti in Tanzania. Citizen scientists sifted through the photos online and identified 40 types of mammals. Now, researchers hope to use the data to understand how animals interact with their ecosystems. (Photo credit: SnapshotSerengeti.org) [Read the full story on Serengeti photo project]

On the lookout

An eland searches for a snack in the Serengeti.

Taking a break

A wildebeest pauses for a break on the grasslands of the Serengeti.

A breath in the shade

A leopard surveys the grasslands surrounding it on the Serengeti.

Family time

On the Serengeti, a young eland is protected by adults.

A new game

On the grasslands of the Serengeti, a herd of wildebeests runs while a hot air balloon touches down in the background.

A midnight snack

A caracal takes away his prize in the dark night on the Serengeti grasslands.

Searching for snacks

An aardvark, out for a late-night snack on the Serengeti, is captured on film.

My best side

This Thomson's gazelle poses for a pic on the Serengeti.

Wha'cha lookin' at?

A serval stares down the camera for this grasslands image.

Sneaking away

A bat-eared fox sneaks into the darkness.

Taking flight

A bird, possibly a lilac-breasted roller, launches from the grasses of the Serengeti.

Stretching the bones

An elephant makes his home on the grasslands of the Serengeti.

On the hunt

Lionesses prowl through the darkness.

Legs everywhere

The long legs of a giraffe run across the Serengeti.

How do I look?

This buffalo gets up close and personal with the camera.

Munchin' on salad

A hippo enjoys a mouthful of greens.

Mine!

A hyena makes away with a meal.

I'll take watch

A family of cheetahs lounges in the shade while one stands watch.

Can I help you?

A young lion checks out the camera.

On a late-night walk

A porcupine treks around the Serengeti at night.

Hitching a ride

Birds take a ride on the back of a warthog.

Excuse me?

A young zebra poses for a shot on the Serengeti grasslands.

Getting what he wants

A honey badger searches through the grass for his next meal.

Run away!

A herd of elephants runs into the distance.

Oh, oh, right there!

A cheetah scratches an itch in the grasslands of the Serengeti.

Nap time

Two young lions settle down for a midday rest.

A cloud-covered lunch

A herd of zebras snags a snack on a cloudy day on the Serengeti.

Unmeasured beauty

This image of a giraffe at sunset captures the beauty of the Serengeti.

A teachable moment

The cheetah takes a moment to teach a cub the importance of taking a break in the shade.

Practice

A lioness trains a cub how to prowl the grasslands.

Taking a stroll

A hippo travels across the Serengeti.

Piquing interests

These cheetahs notice something in the distance that they just have to check out.

The end of a day

Beauty on the Serengeti comes in many forms.

