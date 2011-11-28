Thanksgiving Noms: Who Needs Pie?

Who needs pumpkin pie when you can have fresh pumpkins? A Galapagos tortoise at the San Diego Zoo couldn't resist the temptation of the seasonal fruit eating every last piece of the pumpkin, seeds and all.

Keepers say the 17 tortoises, weighing 400 to 600 pounds, love pumpkins and are very attracted to their bright orange skin. Some of the tortoises arrived at the Zoo in 1928 as adults and are estimated to be up to 130 years old. The Zoo's breeding program has produced more than 90 tortoise hatchlings, and the Zoo now has one of the largest colonies of Galápagos tortoises in the world, outside of the Ecuadorian Islands.