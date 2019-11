Yellowstone National Park may be one of the nation's most well-known landmarks and is one of the most visited national parks in the country.

The unique geology of the park is part of what makes it such a big draw for tourists; in particular, the many hot springs and geysers that dot the park are the most famous features of Yellowstone.

OurAmazingPlanet takes a look at the amazing geology of this natural national treasure and the forces that drive it.