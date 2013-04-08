'Iron Lady' Margaret Thatcher Dies at 87

One of the world's most powerful women leaders, former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher died of a stroke Monday morning (April 8).

"It is with great sadness that Mark and Carol Thatcher announced that their mother Baroness Thatcher died peacefully following a stroke this morning," said Lord Bell as reported by BBC News.

Born Margaret Roberts, the original "Iron Lady" had a hand in the fall of Communism, pushed her Conservative policies unabashedly and even survived an IRA bomb attack, raising two kids all the while.

In 2008, her daughter disclosed that the former prime minister was suffering from Alzheimer's disease; In 2011, Meryl Streep's portrayal of a frail Thatcher in the film "The Iron Lady" drew fire from friends and supporters, the Wall Street Journal reported at the time.

