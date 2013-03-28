Images: Cross-Country Flight in a Solar-Powered Plane

Sun power
Two pilots, Bertrand Piccard and Andre Borschberg, will fly coast-to-coast in a solar-powered airplane. The aircraft, called Solar Impulse, uses zero fuel and relies solely on solar power and batteries.
Solar Impulse Lands in Washington, D.C.
Swiss pilot Bertrand Piccard waves after landing the solar-powered Solar Impulse plane in Washington, D.C. on June 16, 2013.
Solar Impulse in Cincinnati, Ohio
The Solar Impulse plane is pictured on the runway shortly before taking off from Cincinnati, Ohio on June 15, 2013.
Solar Impulse Plane Lands in St. Louis
The solar-powered Solar Impulse plane landed at Lambert-St. Louis International Airport on June 4, 2013.
Solar Impulse Plane Departs Dallas
Solar Impulse co-founder André Borschberg waves his cowboy hat as the solar-powered aircraft departs Dallas on June 3, 2013.
Solar Impulse Plane Takes Off From Phoenix
The Solar Impulse plane departs Phoenix, Arizona on May 22, 2013, on the second leg of its cross-country flight.
Solar Impulse Plane Lands in Dallas
The Solar Impulse plane lands in Dallas, Texas on May 23, 2013.
Solar Impulse Takes Off
The Swiss-made Solar Impulse airplane takes off from Moffett Airfield near San Francisco, Calif. on May 3, 2013.
Solar Impulse Over California Runway
Solar Impulse flies over the runway at Moffett Airfield in California shortly after takeoff on May 3, 2013.
Solar Impulse Cockpit View
A view from the cockpit of Solar Impulse, as it flies toward Phoenix, Ariz. on the first leg of its cross-country journey on May 3, 2013.
Solar Impulse Flies Over Palo Alto
The Solar Impulse plane flies over Palo Alto, Calif., in this photo taken by a spectator using his iPhone.