Images: Cross-Country Flight in a Solar-Powered Plane

Sun power

(Image credit: © Solar Impulse | Jean Revillard)

Two pilots, Bertrand Piccard and Andre Borschberg, will fly coast-to-coast in a solar-powered airplane. The aircraft, called Solar Impulse, uses zero fuel and relies solely on solar power and batteries.

Solar Impulse Lands in Washington, D.C.

(Image credit: Jean Revillard/Solar Impulse/Polaris)

Swiss pilot Bertrand Piccard waves after landing the solar-powered Solar Impulse plane in Washington, D.C. on June 16, 2013.

Solar Impulse in Cincinnati, Ohio

(Image credit: Jean Revillard/Solar Impulse/Polaris)

The Solar Impulse plane is pictured on the runway shortly before taking off from Cincinnati, Ohio on June 15, 2013.

Solar Impulse Plane Lands in St. Louis

(Image credit: Jean Revillard/Solar Impulse/Polaris)

The solar-powered Solar Impulse plane landed at Lambert-St. Louis International Airport on June 4, 2013.

Solar Impulse Plane Departs Dallas

(Image credit: Jean Revillard/Solar Impulse/Polaris)

Solar Impulse co-founder André Borschberg waves his cowboy hat as the solar-powered aircraft departs Dallas on June 3, 2013.

Solar Impulse Plane Takes Off From Phoenix

(Image credit: Jean Revillard/Solar Impulse/Polaris)

The Solar Impulse plane departs Phoenix, Arizona on May 22, 2013, on the second leg of its cross-country flight.

Solar Impulse Plane Lands in Dallas

(Image credit: Jean Revillard/Solar Impulse/Polaris)

The Solar Impulse plane lands in Dallas, Texas on May 23, 2013.

Solar Impulse Takes Off

(Image credit: Solar Impulse)

The Swiss-made Solar Impulse airplane takes off from Moffett Airfield near San Francisco, Calif. on May 3, 2013.

Solar Impulse Over California Runway

(Image credit: Solar Impulse)

Solar Impulse flies over the runway at Moffett Airfield in California shortly after takeoff on May 3, 2013.

Solar Impulse Cockpit View

(Image credit: Solar Impulse)

A view from the cockpit of Solar Impulse, as it flies toward Phoenix, Ariz. on the first leg of its cross-country journey on May 3, 2013.

Solar Impulse Flies Over Palo Alto

(Image credit: John Potter)

The Solar Impulse plane flies over Palo Alto, Calif., in this photo taken by a spectator using his iPhone.