Women's Median Age at First Marriage By State

Nationally, the median age of first marriage is about 27 for women and 29 for men. The numbers vary widely from state to state, however. In Idaho, brides are a youthful 23.2 years old, while in the District of Columbia, women wait until 29.7 to make their way to the alter.

The U.S. Census Bureau keeps track of when Americans get hitched. Here is the median age at first marriage for women in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C. as of 2005-2009:

1. Idaho: 23.2

2. Utah: 23.3

3. Wyoming: 24.2

4. Arkansas: 24.3

5. Oklahoma: 24.4

6. Kentucky: 24.8

7. West Virginia: 25.0

8. Kansas: 25.0

9. Tennessee: 25.2

10. Texas: 25.2

11. Alaska: 25.2

12. North Dakota: 25.3

13. Alabama: 25.3

14. Iowa: 25.4

15. Nebraska: 25.4

16. Missouri: 25.6

17. Nevada: 25.6

18. South Dakota: 25.6

19. North Carolina: 25.7

20. Montana: 25.7

21. Colorado: 25.7

22. Indiana: 25.7

23. Mississippi: 25.8

24. Arizona: 25.8

25. New Mexico: 25.8

26. Louisiana: 25.9

27. Washington: 25.9

28. Georgia: 25.9

29. Oregon: 26.0

30. Minnesota: 26.3

31. Wisconsin: 26.3

32. Ohio: 26.3

33. Maine: 26.4

34. South Carolina: 26.4

35. Florida: 26.4

36. Michigan: 26.4

37: Virginia: 26.4

38: Puerto Rico: 26.5

39. Delaware: 26.6

40. New Hampshire: 26.8

41. California: 26.8

42. Hawaii: 26.9

43. Vermont: 26.9

44. Illinois: 27.0

45. Pennsylvania: 27.1

46. Maryland: 27.3

47. Connecticut: 27.6

48. New Jersey: 27.7

49. Rhode Island: 28.2

50. New York: 28.4

51. Massachusetts: 28.5

52. District of Columbia: 29.7

