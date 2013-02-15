Images: Russian Meteor Explosion

Russia Meteor

(Image credit: Russian Emergency Ministry)

A meteor streaks across the sky in eastern Russia in this picture released by the Russian Emergency Ministry. Hundreds were injured in the Friday (Feb. 15) morning blast, mostly from falling glass shattered by the shock wave.

Thermal Trail

(Image credit: copyright EUMETSAT 2013)

The thermal impact of the meteor that exploded over Russia on the morning of Feb. 15, 2013, visible as a colorful blot near the edge of the satellite's range.

Meteor Explosion Shattered Glass

(Image credit: Russian Emergency Ministry)

A meteor explosion on the morning of Feb. 15, 2013, shattered glass in the Chelyabinsk region.

Meteor Trail

(Image credit: Russian Emergency Ministry)

A meteor trail seen in Russia. The meteor was accompanied by a huge blast, according to Russian reports.

Meteor over Russia

(Image credit: Russian Emergency Ministry)

Scientists estimate that the size of the object that exploded over Russia Feb. 15, 2013 was only a few meters across.

Meteor From Space

(Image credit: copyright EUMETSAT 2013)

The Meteosat-9 satellite captured this image of a meteor streaking into the atmosphere over Russia on Feb. 15, 2013.

Meteor Makes Waves

(Image credit: USGS)

Though the U.S. Geological Survey is set up to monitor earthquakes, big enough explosions register on seismic equipment. The agency posted this photo on their Facebook page Feb. 15 showing the impact of a meteor explosion over Russia.

Shattered glass

(Image credit: Russia's Emergency Ministry)

Windows were shattered by an apparent meteor explosion over parts of eastern Russia on Feb. 15, 2013, according to this image released by the Russian Emergency Ministry.

Smoke trail

(Image credit: Russian Meteor Smoke Trail Russian Meteor Smoke TrailCredit: )

This video still image shows the smoke trail created by the meteor that exploded over the Chelyabinsk region of Russia on Feb. 15, 2013.

Meteor trail

(Image credit: AFP/Powered By Newslook)

Meteor fall

(Image credit: AFP/Powered By Newslook)

