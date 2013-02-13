The Most & Least Religious US States

The South lived up to its Bible Belt label, holding nearly all of the top 10 most religious states, according to a new Gallup survey revealing the most and least religious U.S. states.

The results are based on telephone interviews conducted between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2012, with a random sample of more than 348,000 adults, ages 18 and older, living in all 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia.

Mississippi: 58 percent are very religious

Utah: 56 percent

Alabama: 56 percent

Louisiana: 53 percent

Arkansas: 52 percent

South Carolina: 52 percent

Tennessee: 50 percent

North Carolina: 50 percent

Georgia: 48 percent

Oklahoma: 48 percent

Texas: 47 percent

South Dakota: 46 percent

Kentucky: 45 percent

Idaho: 45 percent

Nebraska: 44 percent

New Mexico: 43 percent

Indiana: 43 percent

Missouri: 42 percent

West Virginia: 42 percent

North Dakota: 42 percent

Virginia: 41 percent

Iowa: 41 percent

Pennsylvania: 40 percent

Ohio: 38 percent

Minnesota: 38 percent

Illinois: 38 percent

Florida: 38 percent

Maryland: 37 percent

Wisconsin: 37 percent

Michigan: 37 percent

Arizona: 37 percent

New Jersey: 35 percent

Delaware: 35 percent

California: 35 percent

Montana: 34 percent

Colorado: 34 percent

Wyoming: 33 percent

New York: 32 percent

Hawaii: 33 percent

Nevada (tie): 31 percent

Hawaii (tie): 31 percent

Alaska (tie): 31 percent

Connecticut (tie): 31 percent

Washington (tie): 31 percent

District of Columbia: 30 percent

Rhode Island: 29 percent

Oregon: 29 percent

Massachusetts: 27 percent

Maine: 24 percent

New Hampshire: 23 percent

Vermont: 19 percent are very religious

Individuals who indicated that religion is an important part of their daily life and that they attend religious services every week or almost every week were classified as "very religious" by Gallup officials.

