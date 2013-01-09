Images: A Ton of Cattle Bones

A Lot of Bones
Archaeologists pulled a metric ton of cattle bones from an ancient Corinth theater, perhaps representing yearly feasts in the 4th and 5th centuries A.D.
Collected Bones
Trash cans full of bones collected from the Corinth theater.
Cattle Skull
A cattle skull found in the Corinth bone deposit. Most of the bones were from cows.
Cattle Jawbones
Cattle jawbones found in Corinth. Only about a tenth of the bones in the theater have been recovered.
Sorting Bones
Bones from Corinth laid out for sorting and analysis.
Corinth Theater
The western section of the ruined theater where the bones were discarded and found.