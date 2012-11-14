Leaping Lemurs! Amazing Primates Roam North Carolina

Duke Lemur Center
The visitor's center at the Duke Lemur Center in Durham, N.C., where a typical southern forest is home to more than 200 lemurs and related primates.
Sifaka Lemur
Can I help you? A sifaka lemur hangs out under an awning at the Duke Lemur Center.
Ring-tailed Lemur
Ring-tailed lemurs emerge from the forest at the Duke Lemur Center. Lemurs trained to come at a trainer's signal are able to roam the fenced-in grounds freely.
Lemur Strikes a Pose
A Ring-tailed lemur strikes a pose at the Duke Lemur Center.
Blue-Eyed Black
Blue-Eyed Black Lemurs are named for the male of the species, which is solid black. Females, like this one, are orange.
Blue-Eyed Black Stands
A male Blue-Eyed Black Lemur gets up on two legs in hope of food.
Blue Eyes
This close-up reveals why the Blue-Eyed Black Lemur has its name.
Jumping Sifaka
Sifaka lemurs are expert climbers but don't get around well on the ground. To move, they hop sideways on their back legs.
Ring-tailed Lemurs
Ring-tailed Lemurs, unlike Sifakas, are ground-dwelling.
Lemur Tree
How many lemurs can fit on one tree?
Tree Sifaka
A Sifaka lemur wraps long limbs and toes around a tree at the Duke Lemur Center.