Homemade Smart Glasses Translate on the Fly

Google's Project Glass has inspired a homemade pair of smart glasses with a clever twist — translating foreign languages on the fly and displaying small subtitles for wearers to read.

The homemade smart glasses come from Will Powell, a programmer and CNET reader. Powell hacked together his automatic translation system based on microphones, a smart phone, cables and two Raspberry Pi computers each smaller than a pack of gum.

To show off his DIY success, Powell posted a video showing his conversation with a Spanish-speaking friend. His glasses have a transparent display for clear viewing, but CNET observes that they may be a bit too bulky for commercial use.

Still, the homemade translator glasses represent an inspired device. Surely Google, maker of online services such as Google Translate, must be taking notes as it slowly dribbles out information about its own smart glasses.

Source: CNET

This story was provided by InnovationNewsDaily, a sister site to LiveScience. Follow InnovationNewsDaily on Twitter @News_Innovation, or on Facebook.