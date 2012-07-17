Dry and Dying: Images of Drought

Somalia Drought
Dead livestock are scattered on the ground in drought-ridden Somalia in this 2006 photograph.
Drought in Kansas
Drought conditions on the Arkansas River at Great Bend, Kansas in July 2012.
Dried-Up Lake
Drought effects Lake Hartwell, South Carolina.
Drought-Striken Longhorn
A scrawny Longhorn in Big Bend Ranch State Park, West Texas. Lower-than-usual levels of vegetation have left both livestock and wildlife struggling to find food. [Read Full Story]
Dried Lakebed
Lake Travis, near Austin, Tex., at 46.5 feet (14 meters) lower than usual.
Uncovered Treasures
Lost a cell phone? As Lake Travis dried, the receding waters revealed gadgets dropped by boaters.
Blood-Red Lake
As water levels dropped in OC Fischer Reservoir west of San Angelo, Tex., bacteria took over the stagnant, low-oxygen water. These bacteria turned the lake the color of blood. Dead fish, unable to survive without oxygen, float in the blood-red lake.
Cracked Earth
Dried ground in Buescher State Park near Smithville, Tex.
Before and After
Lake Texana between Houston and Corpus Christi. Above, normal conditions. Below, drought conditions.
Dead Fish in Texas
O.C. Fisher Reservoir near San Angelo, Texas has experienced major drought in recent years, as this 2011 photograph of dried-up fish reveals.
Dried Fish
Sun-bleached fish scattered along the edges of O.C. Fischer Reservoir. [Read Full Story]