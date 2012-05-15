Greedy Nations: Top (and Bottom) Resource Users on Earth

Humanity burns through the resources of 1.5 Earths in a year, meaning it takes the planet a year and a half to regenerate what we use annually. High-income countries have the largest ecological footprint.

Here are the top 25 most greedy resource consumers per capita as of 2008:

Ranking Country 1 Qatar 2 Kuwait 3 United Arab Emirates 4 Denmark 5 USA 6 Belgium 7 Australia 8 Canada 9 The Netherlands 10 Ireland 11 Finland 12 Singapore 13 Sweden 14 Oman 15 Mongolia 16 Macedonia TFYR 17 Austria 18 Czech Republic 19 Slovenia 20 Uruguay 21 Switzerland 22 Greece 23 France 24 Norway 25 Spain

The most minimal resource users tend to be the poorest countries. Here are the bottom resource users, from most to least:

Ranking Country 25 Guinea-Bissau 24 Cameroon 23 Congo 22 Lesotho 21 Togo 20 Philippines 19 Kenya 18 Tajikistan 17 Angola 16 Yemen 15 India 14 Burundi 13 Zambia 12 Mozambique 11 Malawi 10 Nepal 9 Democratic Republic of the Congo 8 Pakistan 7 Rwanda 6 Bangladesh 5 Eritrea 4 Haiti 3 Afghanistan 2 Timor-Leste 1 Occupied Palestinian Territory*

*Editor's Note: The Occupied Palestinian Territory is a term used by the United Nations and international legal groups to describe portions of the West Bank governed by Israeli military authorities. [Updated 5/15]

