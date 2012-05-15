Greedy Nations: Top (and Bottom) Resource Users on Earth

Humanity burns through the resources of 1.5 Earths in a year, meaning it takes the planet a year and a half to regenerate what we use annually. High-income countries have the largest ecological footprint.
Here are the top 25 most greedy resource consumers per capita as of 2008:
|Ranking
|Country
|1
|Qatar
|2
|Kuwait
|3
|United Arab Emirates
|4
|Denmark
|5
|USA
|6
|Belgium
|7
|Australia
|8
|Canada
|9
|The Netherlands
|10
|Ireland
|11
|Finland
|12
|Singapore
|13
|Sweden
|14
|Oman
|15
|Mongolia
|16
|Macedonia TFYR
|17
|Austria
|18
|Czech Republic
|19
|Slovenia
|20
|Uruguay
|21
|Switzerland
|22
|Greece
|23
|France
|24
|Norway
|25
|Spain
The most minimal resource users tend to be the poorest countries. Here are the bottom resource users, from most to least:
|Ranking
|Country
|25
|Guinea-Bissau
|24
|Cameroon
|23
|Congo
|22
|Lesotho
|21
|Togo
|20
|Philippines
|19
|Kenya
|18
|Tajikistan
|17
|Angola
|16
|Yemen
|15
|India
|14
|Burundi
|13
|Zambia
|12
|Mozambique
|11
|Malawi
|10
|Nepal
|9
|Democratic Republic of the Congo
|8
|Pakistan
|7
|Rwanda
|6
|Bangladesh
|5
|Eritrea
|4
|Haiti
|3
|Afghanistan
|2
|Timor-Leste
|1
|Occupied Palestinian Territory*
*Editor's Note: The Occupied Palestinian Territory is a term used by the United Nations and international legal groups to describe portions of the West Bank governed by Israeli military authorities. [Updated 5/15]
