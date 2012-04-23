Trending

High & Dry: Images of the Himalayas and the Tibetan Plateau

By Planet Earth 

Tibetan Yak

Tibetan yak with brightly colored garmets and mountains in the background

(Image credit: Hung Chung Chih | Shutterstock)

Tibetan Plateau

A beautiful view of the mountain Tibetan Plateau

(Image credit: alexnika | Shutterstock)

Tibetan sheep and goats

Tibetan landscape with grazing sheep and goats

(Image credit: Pichugin Dmitry | Shutterstock)

Tibetan herder

A man and yaks

(Image credit: Zzvet / Shutterstock.com)

An unidentified Tibetan nomad with yaks during the local Dho Tarap Full Moon Festival on September 05, 2011 in Dho Tarap Village, Dolpo district, Nepal

Black Tibetan yak

Black Tibetan yak in front of a blue lake

(Image credit: alexnika | Shutterstock)

Tibetan landscape

(Image credit: Pichugin Dmitry | Shutterstock)

Tibetan plateau

Tibetan plateau mountains, lakes

(Image credit: PENGYOU91 | Shutterstock.com)

A lake on the Tibetan Plateau, with mountains in the distance.

Tibetan plateau

Tibetan landscape with Mount Everest in the background

(Image credit: Pichugin Dmitry | Shutterstock)

Green plateau

Horse grazing on green grass in Tibet.

(Image credit: junjun | Shutterstock)

Horse grazing on the green grasses of the qinghai-tibet plateau. Sometimes the Tibetan plateau called "the roof of the world," it is the highest and biggest plateau in the world.

Mount Everest Base Camp

Mount Everest Elevation Sign with Height at Base Camp in Tibet

(Image credit: Nicole Kucera | Shutterstock.com)

Mountain and lake in Tibet

Mountain and lake, Tibet

(Image credit: qingqing | Shutterstock)

The Tibetian plateau is the highest in the world, made by the Indian plate ramming into Asia.