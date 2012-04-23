High & Dry: Images of the Himalayas and the Tibetan Plateau

Tibetan Yak

Tibetan yak with brightly colored garmets and mountains in the background

Tibetan Plateau

A beautiful view of the mountain Tibetan Plateau

Tibetan sheep and goats

Tibetan landscape with grazing sheep and goats.

Tibetan herder

An unidentified Tibetan nomad with yaks during the local Dho Tarap Full Moon Festival on September 05, 2011 in Dho Tarap Village, Dolpo district, Nepal

Black Tibetan yak

Black Tibetan yak in front of a blue lake.

Tibetan landscape

A lake on the Tibetan Plateau, with mountains in the distance.

Tibetan landscape with rock pile in the foreground and Mount Everest in the background.

Green plateau

Horse grazing on the green grasses of the qinghai-tibet plateau. Sometimes the Tibetan plateau called "the roof of the world," it is the highest and biggest plateau in the world.

Mount Everest Base Camp

Mount Everest Elevation Sign with Height at Base Camp in Tibet

Mountain and lake in Tibet

The Tibetian plateau is the highest in the world, made by the Indian plate ramming into Asia.