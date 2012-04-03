Butterfly Gallery: Beautiful Wings Take Flight

Advanced Optics ... on Butterfly Wings
The full grown morpho rhetenor butterfly, a native to South America.
Mobility Key to Animals Surviving Human Sprawl
Glanville fritillary butterfly.
Evolution Occurs in the Blink of an Eye
A male Hypolimnas bolina, the Eggfly, or Blue Moon Butterfly.
New Butterfly Discovered with Mustache Disguise
The Splendeuptychia ackeryi butterfly, or Magdalena valley ringlet, whose distinguishing feature is unusually hairy mouthparts.
Butterfly's Wing Ears May Detect Birds
The blue morpho butterfly shows off its brightly colored wings when in flight. But at rest, with closed wings, the butterfly reveals a dull brown color that helps the animal blend in with its surroundings.
Source of Shimmering Butterfly Wing Colors Revealed
A museum specimen of the amazonian butterfly, Emerald-patched Cattleheart.
Billions of Butterflies Descend on California
Migrating Monarch Butterflies Have Longer Wings
North American monarch butterflies migrate thousands of miles to California and Mexico each winter.
Cool Weather Heats Up Female Butterfly Quest for Sex
Female Bicyclus anynana butterflies had less ornamentation on their wings when they had been raised as caterpillars in wet conditions with lots of nutrients.
Butterflies Evolved UV-vision to Help Find Mates
Heliconius erato butterflies have evolved photoreceptors in their eyes for detecting UV colors and express UV-yellow pigment on their wings.