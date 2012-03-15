Trending

Gallery: Images of a New African Protected Area

Victoria Falls

Victoria Falls from air.

(Image credit: (c) Steve Felton/WWF)

A view of massive Victoria Falls from an airplane. The falls are encompassed in the new Kavango Transfrontier Conservation Area.

Victoria Falls

A rainbow across Victoria Falls.

(Image credit: (c) Helge Denker/WWF)

A rainbow stretches over Victoria Falls. Officials hope that KAZA will encourage wildlife tourism.

Chobe River Lodge

Chobe River in KAZA.

(Image credit: (c) Steve Felton/WWF)

Lodge on the Chobe River within KAZA, the Kavango Zambezi Transfrontier Conservation Area.

Indigenous Hunters

Two indigenous African men in hunting garb.

(Image credit: (c) Helge Denker/WWF)

Indigenous people demonstrate traditional hunting methods in the Kavango Zambezi Transfrontier Conservation Area.

Sunset in Okavango, Namibia

Sunset over the Okavango delta.

(Image credit: (c) Steve Felton/WW)

The Okavango delta in Namibia provides a seasonal refuse and water source for elephants, lions, hyenas and more.

Elephants on the Bank

A row of elephants gather at a riverbank.

(Image credit: (c) Helge Denker/WWF)

Elephants gather for water in the KAZA conservation area.

Professional Trackers

Professional trackers search for wildlife.

(Image credit: (c) Helge Denker/WWF)

Two professional trackers in the KAZA conservation area.

Kingfishers

Two kingfishers on a branch.

(Image credit: (c) Helge Denker/WWF)

Two kingfishers on a branch. The KAZA area is home to 3,000 species of birds.

Elephant

An elephant in a green field.

(Image credit: (c) Helge Denker/WWF)

The new Kavango Zambezi Transfrontier Conservation Area is home to 44 percent of Africa's elephants.

Kingfisher in Flight

An African kingfisher flies against a blue sky.

(Image credit: (c) Helge Denker/WWF)

A kingfisher in flight.

Elephant View

An elephant wades in a river by a lodge.

(Image credit: (c) Simone Micheletti)

A lodge in KAZA offers a front-seat view of bathing elephants.