Gallery: Images of a New African Protected Area

Victoria Falls
A view of massive Victoria Falls from an airplane. The falls are encompassed in the new Kavango Transfrontier Conservation Area.
Victoria Falls
A rainbow stretches over Victoria Falls. Officials hope that KAZA will encourage wildlife tourism.
Chobe River Lodge
Lodge on the Chobe River within KAZA, the Kavango Zambezi Transfrontier Conservation Area.
Indigenous Hunters
Indigenous people demonstrate traditional hunting methods in the Kavango Zambezi Transfrontier Conservation Area.
Sunset in Okavango, Namibia
The Okavango delta in Namibia provides a seasonal refuse and water source for elephants, lions, hyenas and more.
Elephants on the Bank
Elephants gather for water in the KAZA conservation area.
Professional Trackers
Two professional trackers in the KAZA conservation area.
Kingfishers
Two kingfishers on a branch. The KAZA area is home to 3,000 species of birds.
Elephant
The new Kavango Zambezi Transfrontier Conservation Area is home to 44 percent of Africa's elephants.
Kingfisher in Flight
A kingfisher in flight.
Elephant View
A lodge in KAZA offers a front-seat view of bathing elephants.