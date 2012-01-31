Gallery: Images of Uncontacted Tribes

Mascho-Piro People

In the closest images of an uncontacted tribe ever, a Survival international photographer captured a family of Mashco-Piro people on film near a river in Peru's remote southeast Amazon. A member of the local Yine Indian community, members of which speak a similar dialect to the Mashco-Piro, filmed the tribe in 2013. [Read more about uncontacted tribes]

Three Mashco-Piro men by a river in southeast Peru. The area has been closed to visitors to protect the tribe and those who might try to contact them.

Mascho-Piro Man and Woman

A Mashco-Piro man and woman. The group chooses to live away from civilization, likely because of past brutalities when outsiders encroached on their land. During the dry season, the nomadic people collect turtle eggs from riverbanks.

(Image credit: © Gleison Miranda/FUNAI/Survival International)

This 2010 image part of an uncontacted Indian tribe in western Brazil. The tribe has disappeared since a group of armed men (presumed to be Peruvian drug traffickers) overran a Brazilian guardpost near the tribe's lands. Brazilian officials are now looking for signs of the missing Indians.

(Image credit: © Gleison Miranda/FUNAI/Survival Internationa)

This 2010 image shows a member of an uncontacted Indian tribe in western Brazil. The tribe has disappeared since a group of armed men (presumed to be Peruvian drug traffickers) overran a Brazilian guardpost near the tribe's lands. Brazilian officials are now looking for signs of the missing Indians.

(Image credit: © Gleison Miranda/FUNAI/Survival Internationa)

(Image credit: Uncontacted Amazon Indians, Javari Valley, Brazil © Peetsa/Arquivo CGIIRC-Funai )

Home belonging to an uncontacted Indian tribe are surrounded by crops in a clearing in the Javari Valley of the western Amazon.

Flu Risk

(Image credit: FUNAI)

FUNAI, Brazil’s Indian Affairs Department, released this image in July 2014, showing a group of indigenous people who contracted the flu after making contact with a settled community near the Brazil-Peru border. They received medical treatment and returned to their villages.