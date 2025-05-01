'Groundbreaking' ancient DNA research confirms Pueblo peoples' ties to famous Chaco Canyon site

News
By published

New genetic research confirms what the oral traditions of the Picuris Pueblo people of New Mexico have long described — that they're related to the Indigenous people of Chaco Canyon.

Ruins of a large circular building on a plant plain with mountains in the background.
The Pueblo Bonito site at Chaco Canyon. Ancient DNA from several people buried here centuries ago confirms that they're related to the Picuris Pueblo people in New Mexico. (Image credit: Margaret Osborne)

A "groundbreaking" DNA analysis of a small Pueblo tribe in New Mexico supports what their oral tradition has long described — that they're related to ancestral people who lived on their land, as well as to Indigenous people who lived a few hundreds miles away at Chaco Canyon.

The new research is the first DNA evidence that the federally recognized tribe, known as Picuris Pueblo, has ancestral ties to Chacoans buried at Chaco Culture National Historical Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and a place many Southwest Indigenous peoples consider sacred.

"We've always said we have this deep connection to Chaco Canyon," study co-author Craig Quanchello, the lieutenant governor of Picuris Pueblo, said at a news conference on April 29. "It not only runs through our veins, but now through science."

Pueblo peoples

Picuris Pueblo, where the tribe lives, is in the Sangre De Cristo Mountains of northern New Mexico, about 60 miles (100 kilometres) north of Santa Fe. It was historically one of the most populated pueblos, with over 3,000 tribal members around 1600. But in the decades following European contact in 1591, death, disease and religious persecution reduced the Picuris population significantly. Now, tribal membership is around 300 individuals.

Related: Ancient Indigenous lineage of Blackfoot Confederacy goes back 18,000 years to last ice age, DNA reveals

Oral histories from Picuris elders have long connected the tribe to Chaco Canyon, Picuris Pueblo Governor Wayne Yazza said at the news conference. But knowledge lost over centuries of violence has led to gaps in historical knowledge.

To learn more about their genetic heritage, Picuris Pueblo leadership contacted researchers in 2020.

In that study, whose results were published Wednesday (April 30) in the journal Nature, researchers analyzed ancient DNA from 16 individuals buried in Picuris Pueblo dated to between 500 and 700 years ago, as well as 13 genomes from currently enrolled members of Picuris Pueblo. They compared these genomes to 590 ancient and modern genomes from the Americas and Siberia, since the first Americans traveled across a land bridge connecting Siberia with Alaska during the last ice age at least 23,000 years ago.

A person stands by a Picturis Pueblo round house with papers in their hand.

Clifford Tsosie stands in front of the round house, one of Picuris' ritual rooms, used by members of the summer and winter society for rituals and meetings. (Image credit: Thomaz Pinotti)

Their results revealed that the modern Picuris are related to those who lived in the pueblo centuries ago. The analysis also indicated that the Picuris are related to Anzick-1, a child who lived 13,000 years ago in what is now Montana and was part of an Indigenous American group called the Clovis. But "part of their [the Picuris] ancestry is actually older than the ancestry that we find in the Clovis individual," study lead author Thomaz Pinotti, a geogeneticist at the University of Copenhagen, said at the news conference.

The study also found a genetic link between the Picuris and nine individuals buried centuries ago in Chaco Canyon's Pueblo Bonito between 800 and 1130. Those individuals were analyzed in a 2017 Nature Communications study that faced backlash from tribal nations and researchers for failing to consult with local tribes during the study's design.

"We were pretty twisted up about using these data, because we knew how controversial they were," study co-author Mike Adler, an associate professor of anthropology at Southern Methodist University, said at the news conference. "When we brought this up to the tribal council, it was a very simple response: 'That's not your call. That's our call. You should use these data, because it's an avenue to better our understanding of our own past.'"

Two people stand by an ancient site in a field looking through a document.

Researchers look at a Picuris Pueblo round house in New Mexico. (Image credit: Thomaz Pinotti)
RELATED STORIES

The 1st Americans were not who we thought they were

13 of the oldest archaeological sites in the Americas

Did humans cross the Bering Strait after the land bridge disappeared?

Meradeth Snow, an associate professor of anthropology at the University of Montana who wasn't involved in the study, told Live Science the new study is "groundbreaking in a lot of ways."

"The fact that this was really something that was initiated by the Picuris [people] — that is amazing and really interesting," she said. However, she emphasized that this type of partnership may not be of interest to other Indigenous peoples. Western scientists have a long history of taking Native American ancestral remains and conducting studies without permission from tribes.

"I understand that there's definitely going to be different tribes in that region that are not going to be for this [type of DNA analysis]. And that's totally understandable. There's certainly been plenty of abuse of DNA data."

TOPICS
Margaret Osborne
Margaret Osborne
Live Science Contributor

Margaret Osborne is a freelance science journalist, copy editor, writer and producer based in Utah. Her work has appeared in Smithsonian magazine, The Scientist and on WSHU Public Radio, among other outlets. She has a bachelor's degree from Stony Brook University in journalism and German language and literature. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about archaeology

2,300-year-old sword with swastikas unearthed at necropolis in France

Catquistadors: Oldest known domestic cats in the US died off Florida coast in a 1559 Spanish shipwreck

Ancient zircon crystals shed light on 1 billion-year-old meteorite strike in Scotland
See more latest
Most Popular
An illustration of a meteor passing through Earth&#039;s atmosphere.
Ancient zircon crystals shed light on 1 billion-year-old meteorite strike in Scotland
an illustration of Tyrannosaurus rex, Edmontosaurus annectens and Triceratops prorsus in a floodplain
Dinosaurs might still roam Earth if it weren't for the asteroid, study suggests
Illustration of the circular robots melting from a cube formation. Shows these robots can behave like a liquid.
Swarm of 30 robots can 'flow like water' and harden up to support the weight of a person
a person points to an earthquake seismograph
'The Big One' could rock the Pacific Northwest and fuel sea-level rise and massive flooding
a computer rendering of colored blobs
'It's huge, and it's been hidden for this whole time': Gigantic, glow-in-the-dark cloud near Earth surprises astronomers
a decorated green sword
2,300-year-old sword with swastikas unearthed at necropolis in France
An image of a bandaid over pieces of torn brown and red paper
Humans heal 3 times slower than our closest animal relatives
An illustration of a magnetar
'It's answering one of the questions of the century': Scientists may finally know where the oldest gold in the universe came from
An artist&#039;s illustration of a fireball entering the Earth&#039;s atmosphere at sunset.
Doomed Soviet satellite from 1972 will tumble uncontrollably to Earth next week — and it could land almost anywhere
an echidna walking towards camera
In rare evolutionary event, weird platypus cousin evolved from living in water to living on land