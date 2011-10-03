Booby Album: Images of Bullying Birds

Booby Profile

Nazca boobies live in colonies on the Galapagos Islands.

Biting Booby

A Nazca booby bites an unrelated chick. An October 2011 study finds that abused chicks are likely to grow up as abusers themselves.

Booby Colony

Nazca boobies breed in giant colonies, and parents often leave their babies alone to go forage.

Booby Mom and Baby

A Nazca booby mother (left) and her baby.

Booby Family

A mated pair of Nazca boobies with their nestling in a breeding colony.

Booby Attack

An adult Nazca booby bites the shoulder of an unguarded nestling.

Nazca Booby on Nest

A Nazca booby sits on an egg.

Two Nazca Boobies

A pair of Nazca boobies.