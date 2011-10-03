Trending

Booby Album: Images of Bullying Birds

By Animals 

Booby Profile

A Nazca booby in profile.

(Image credit: wcpmedia, Shutterstock)

Nazca boobies live in colonies on the Galapagos Islands.

Biting Booby

A Nazca booby biting a chick.

(Image credit: Jacquelyn Grace)

A Nazca booby bites an unrelated chick. An October 2011 study finds that abused chicks are likely to grow up as abusers themselves.

Booby Colony

A booby colony on the Galapagos Islands.

(Image credit: Jacquelyn Grace)

Nazca boobies breed in giant colonies, and parents often leave their babies alone to go forage.

Booby Mom and Baby

Nazca booby mother and nestling.

(Image credit: XuRa, Shutterstock)

A Nazca booby mother (left) and her baby.

Booby Family

Two Nazca boobies and a baby on the Galapagos.

(Image credit: Jacquelyn Grace)

A mated pair of Nazca boobies with their nestling in a breeding colony.

Booby Attack

Nazca booby attacking a chick

(Image credit: Jacquelyn Grace)

An adult Nazca booby bites the shoulder of an unguarded nestling.

Nazca Booby on Nest

Nazca booby on the nest.

(Image credit: Pierre-Jean Durieu, Shutterstock)

A Nazca booby sits on an egg.

Two Nazca Boobies

Two Nazca boobies on the Galapagos.

(Image credit: Stacy Funderburke, Shutterstock)

A pair of Nazca boobies.