Jobs List: How Hormones Influence Career Choices

In a new study published in the September 2011 issue of the journal Hormones and Behavior, researchers asked a group of 125 individuals, whose ages ranged from 9 to 26, to rank 64 jobs based on their like, dislike or indifference to.
There were clear differences in job rankings depending whether the women had congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), a genetic condition in which the body produces high levels of the male hormone androgen. Men with and without CAH chose similar jobs.
[Read full story on hormones and career choices]
Jobs preferred by women with CAH and men with or without CAH:
- Auto mechanic
- Carpenter
- Electrician
- Jet pilot
- Biologist
- Chemist
- Astronomer
- Rancher
- Farmer
- Mechanical engineer
Jobs preferred by females without CAH:
- Clothes designer
- Teacher
- Interior Decorator
- Dancer
- Photographer
- Social worker
- School principal
- Day care worker
- Musician
- Realtor
Next, the researchers plan to look at older individuals in real-life situations to see if the result