Jobs List: How Hormones Influence Career Choices

Women with high levels of a male sex hormone were more likely than others to choose hands-on jobs such as a firefighter rather than "people" jobs, such as a teacher.

In a new study published in the September 2011 issue of the journal Hormones and Behavior, researchers asked a group of 125 individuals, whose ages ranged from 9 to 26, to rank 64 jobs based on their like, dislike or indifference to.

There were clear differences in job rankings depending whether the women had congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), a genetic condition in which the body produces high levels of the male hormone androgen. Men with and without CAH chose similar jobs.

[Read full story on hormones and career choices]

Jobs preferred by women with CAH and men with or without CAH:

Auto mechanic

Carpenter

Electrician

Jet pilot

Biologist

Chemist

Astronomer

Rancher

Farmer

Mechanical engineer

Jobs preferred by females without CAH:

Clothes designer

Teacher

Interior Decorator

Dancer

Photographer

Social worker

School principal

Day care worker

Musician

Realtor

Next, the researchers plan to look at older individuals in real-life situations to see if the result