Jobs List: How Hormones Influence Career Choices

By Human Nature 

female firefighter stands in front of fire truck.
Women with high levels of a male sex hormone were more likely than others to choose hands-on jobs such as a firefighter rather than "people" jobs, such as a teacher.
(Image: © Monkey Business Images | Shutterstock)

In a new study published in the September 2011 issue of the journal Hormones and Behavior, researchers asked a group of 125 individuals, whose ages ranged from 9 to 26, to rank 64 jobs based on their like, dislike or indifference to.

There were clear differences in job rankings depending whether the women had congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), a genetic condition in which the body produces high levels of the male hormone androgen. Men with and without CAH chose similar jobs.

Jobs preferred by women with CAH and men with or without CAH:

  • Auto mechanic
  • Carpenter
  • Electrician
  • Jet pilot
  • Biologist
  • Chemist
  • Astronomer
  • Rancher
  • Farmer
  • Mechanical engineer

Jobs preferred by females without CAH:

  • Clothes designer
  • Teacher
  • Interior Decorator
  • Dancer
  • Photographer
  • Social worker
  • School principal
  • Day care worker
  • Musician
  • Realtor

Next, the researchers plan to look at older individuals in real-life situations to see if the result