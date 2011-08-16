Camera Trapped: Elusive Wildlife Caught in Photos

Cat Eyes
With hundreds of camera traps, a team of researchers has documented 105 mammal species at seven tropical-forest sites across the globe. This image of an ocelot (Leopardus pardalis) was taken at Volcan Barva, Costa Rica. It's one of nearly 52,000 photos, taken as part of the first global camera trap mammal study done by The Tropical Ecology Assessment and Monitoring Network (TEAM).
Sly Cat
An African leopard (Panthera pardus), a near-threatened species, caught in a camera-trap photo in the Udzungwa Mountains, Tanzania.
Fuzzball
A Southern pig-tailed macaque (Macaca nemestrina) captured in a photo in Bukit Barisan Selatan, Indonesia.
Pig Tails
Now you can see why the animal is called the pig-tailed macaque.
Spots
A lowland paca (Cuniculus paca) in Manaus, Brazil.
Night Lights
A South American tapir (Tapirus terrestris) caught on candid camera in Central Curiname Nature Preserve.
Chimp Mug
A common chimpanzee (Pan troglodytes) says "cheese" as a camera trap snaps its mug in Bwindi Impenetrable Forest, Uganda. Chimpanzees are listed as endangered species.
Here Kitty, Kitty
A camera trap caught this jaguar (Panthera onca), a near threatened species, in Central Suriname Nature Reserve. This protected area was found to have the greatest species diversity.
Giant Anteater
Myrmecophaga tridactyla (Giant anteater) is a vulnerable species, photographed here in Manaus, Brazil. The image is part of the first "Global Camera Trap Mammal” study.
Indian Muntjak
An Indian muntjak (Muntiacus muntjak) at Nam Kading, Lao People's Democratic Republic; this site showed the lowest species diversity of the seven sites studied.
Collared Peccary
A collared peccary (Pecari tajacu) spotted at the high-diversity site of Central Suriname Nature Reserve.