Images: Far-Wandering Cougar

Cougar Prowl

(Image credit: Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources)

A cougar from the Black Hills of South Dakota prowls forest land in Clark County, Wis., where an automatic trail camera snapped this early-morning shot on January 18, 2010. In June 2011, the same cougar was hit by a car and killed in Connecticut, DNA tests showed. The cougar's 1,500-mile (2,414 km) journey from South Dakota to Connecticut blew previous cougar travel records out of the water.

Cougar in the Corn

(Image credit: Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources)

The first photographic evidence of a cougar in Wisconsin that would eventually travel all the way to Connecticut. This photo was taken by an automatic camera in a cornfield in Dunn county, Wis. on December 22, 2009.

Cougar Tracks

(Image credit: Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources)

The cougar left physical evidence as well as photographic. Wildlife biologists found these tracks from the animal in St. Croix county, Wis. in December 2009.

Man and beast

(Image credit: Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources)

The pawprints' size hints at the cougar's bulk. The animal weighed 140 pounds when it died, hit by a car near Milford, Conn.