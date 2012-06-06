Big Cats: Photos Reveal Elusive Jaguars

Two Jaguar Cubs

(Image credit: Panthera)

A jaguar mother with her two cubs in a Colombian oil palm plantation.

Rare Jaguar Image

(Image credit: Panthera)

A jaguar cub inspects a camera trap, set up by the cat conservation group Panthera, in a Colombian oil plantation while its sibling looks on.

Cat Cub

(Image credit: Panthera)

A jaguar cub grooms itself in a Colombian oil palm plantation.

On the Prowl

(Image credit: Panthera)

A male jaguar walking through a Colombian oil palm plantation. Until now, scientists did not have photographic evidence that jaguars were using oil palm plantations as passageways in the region.

Big Boy

(Image credit: Panthera)

A male jaguar walks past Panthera’s camera trap in a Colombian oil palm plantation.

Male Jaguar

(Image credit: Panthera)

The same male jaguar walking past Panthera’s camera trap in a Colombian oil palm plantation.

Jaguar Spots

(Image credit: Panthera)

A male jaguar walks through an oil palm plantation in Colombia's Magdalena river valley. Like this one, jaguars usually sport a yellowish coat with a pattern of black spots called rosettes; scientists can identify individual jaguars by their unique pattern of spots.

Hidden Camera

(Image credit: Panthera)

Distant camera trap photo of a male jaguar in an oil palm plantation, Colombia.