Album: Animals' Dazzling Headgear

Big bull moose

(Image credit: In public domain)

The antlers of moose are similar to those of deer. This photo was taken in Chugach State Park, Alaska.

Red deer stag

(Image credit: Wikimedia Commons user Mehmet Karatay)

Red deer stag (Cervus elaphus) with velvet antlers in Glen Torridon, Scotland. When the antlers of a deer are still growing they are covered in a special skin called velvet. They lose and re-grow their antlers every year.

Cow in Eyeworth Wood, New Forest

(Image credit: Wikimedia Commons user Jim Champion)

A cow sitting in a sunny spot among the beech trees of the United Kingdom. A cow's headgear are true horns, made of keratin (same proteins as skin and nails) and covered with skin.

Bighorn sheep

(Image credit: Wikimedia Commons user Wing-Chi Poon)

Bighorn sheep Ovis canadensis in Glacier National Park, Montana, USA. The sheep's horns are similar to those of cows and goats.

Male elk

(Image credit: Wikimedia Commons user Malene Thyssen (User Malene))

Portrait of a male elk (Alces alces), whose antlers are similar to those of deer.

giraffe headgear

(Image credit: Wikimedia Commons user William Scot)

The nubs that top the giraffe's head, which are just bone projects covered in skin and hair, are called ossicones.

Pronghorn antelope

(Image credit: Wikimedia Commons user MONGO)

This is a male pronghorn antelope, which has very different horns from its normal antelope cousins. The horns have a bone center and a special outer layer that it sheds and re-grows every year.

Okapi

(Image credit: Wikimedia Commons user Dontworry)

Okapi couple at zoo in Frankfurt am Main. The okapi are a very rare species of ruminant related to Giraffes. They have similar headgear, bone projects covered in skin and hair, called ossicones.

Bubikon cow market

(Image credit: Wikimedia Commons user Paebi)

Cow Market in Bubikon, Switzerland. A cow's headgear are true horns, made of keratin (same proteins as skin and nails) and covered with skin.

Mule deer missing antler

(Image credit: Wikimedia Commons user Hustvedt)

A mule deer missing an antler. Deer loose their antlers each year and re-grow new ones from stem cells in the base of the antler.

An aubrac cow

(Image credit: Wikimedia Commons user Jean-Luc Bailleul)

An aubrac cow. A cow's headgear are true horns, made of keratin (same proteins as skin and nails) and covered with skin.