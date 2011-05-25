The Most and Least Stressed States of 2010

Many Americans are stressed out, it seems, but some states are more frazzled than others, according to a survey by Gallup-Healthways Well-Being Index.

The results are based on telephone interviews conducted as Jan. 1-Dec. 31, 2010, with a random sample of 352,840 adults, ages 18 and older, living in all 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia.

Here are the results listed from least to most stressed and the percent of residents who said they had experienced stress a lot of the prior day:

Hawaii: 30.2 percent Wyoming: 34.4 percent North Dakota: 34.6 percent South Dakota: 35.5 percent District of Columbia: 36.7 percent Iowa: 37.7 Georgia: 37.7 Delaware: 37.9 Louisiana: 38.0 Nebraska: 38.1 Wisconsin: 38.1 Alaska: 38.3 Minnesota: 38.6 Texas: 38.7 South Carolina: 38.8 Kansas: 38.9 Florida: 38.9 Vermont: 39.0 Pennsylvania: 39.2 Arizona: 39.2 New Mexico: 39.2 Illinois: 39.3 Maryland: 39.3 California: 39.4 Montana: 39.5 Oklahoma: 39.5 Alabama: 39.6 Colorado: 39.6 Arkansas: 39.6 Mississippi: 39.7 Virginia: 39.7 New York: 39.8 Missouri: 39.9 Maine: 39.9 New Jersey: 40.0 Indiana: 40.2 Tennessee: 40.3 Michigan: 40.3 Connecticut: 40.4 North Carolina: 40.4 Washington: 40.9 Rhode Island: 41.0 New Hampshire: 41.1 Nevada: 41.2 Ohio: 41.9 Oregon: 42.3 Massachusetts: 42.6 Idaho: 43.0 West Virginia: 43.6 Kentucky: 44.9 Utah: 45.1

