Happiest Country Rankings

In a study published in April in the journal Politics and Policy, researchers ranked 15 industrialized democracies based on the life satisfaction of their citizens.

Using four measures of government size, seen below, the researchers found that countries with larger governments also have the happiest citizens.

Countries, from most to least satisfied Tax revenue as percent of GDP Government consumption as percent of real per capita GDP Average percent of earnings replaced by unemployment benefits Social welfare expenditures as a percent of GDP 1. Norway 43.5 18.4 39 21.6 2. Switzerland 29.2 8.8 33 20.3 3. Finland 43.9 18.7 35 26.1 4. Canada 33.4 13.2 12 16.5 5. Sweden 49.5 22.3 39 29.4 6. The Netherlands 38.8 20.8 35 20.9 7. Great Britain 36.3 17.4 12 21.3 8. Spain 35.8 18.1 36 21.2 9. Australia 30.8 15.7 22 17.1 10. United States 27.3 11.2 13 15.9 11. Japan 27.3 16.3 8 18.6 12. Germany 34.8 15.6 24 26.7 13. Italy 40.9 15.2 33 25 14. France 43.9 20.5 39 29.2 15. South Korea 25.5 10.4 9 6.9

