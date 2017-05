Photos: 1914 Martial Arts Book for Women in Japan

This Japanese martial arts text, published in May 1914, was written by a woman for women. It was recently translated into English and republished by Eric Shahan, a translator who specializes in translating 19th and early 20th century Japanese martial arts texts.

The book was written by Nobatake Yaeko, who wrote under the pen name Nohata Showa. The book says that she is part of a Women's Self-Defense League formed to combat a rise in violence. This drawing from the book shows an abdomen strangulation technique that can render an attacker trying to rape a woman unconscious.