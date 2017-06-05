Photos: Artistic Views of Earth from Above
A Study in ColorIn this image, acquired on July 15, 2014 by the Landsat 8 satellite, the deep purple in the lower right spreads out into a few channels before fading into a multitude of colors. These channels are remnants of an ancient drainage network in Kenya. The beauty of the colors actually hides a stark reality for hundreds of thousands of people: The dark spots at the top center of the image are refugee camps.
Earth SelfieCan you see the eye, hooked nose and mouth in this satellite image of Morocco? Seeing faces (or other images) in random things is called pareidolia. This Earth selfie was captured on Jan. 26, 2015 by Landsat 8. The face is looking over the waters just off Morocco's coast, with the city of Agadir underneath the chin. The irrigated farms of the Souss Valley are colored red.
Eerie Cloud ShadowsThese cloud patterns cast eerie shadows on the landscape of southern Egypt in the Landsat-8 satellite image captured on March 22, 2014. In this infrared image, the clouds appear red and the desert a hazy blue.
Geometric DesertIrrigation becomes art in this Landsat-8 satellite image of the Sahara Desert in southern Egypt, shown on May 22, 2013. There is no surface water in this region; instead, wells pump underground water from the Nubian Sandstone aquifer to rotating sprinklers on the surface. Each point represents a center pivot irrigation field just under 0.6 miles (1 kilometer) across, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
Land of TerrorKnown as the Land of Terror, the Tanezrouft Basin in Algeria is one of the most desolate parts of the Sahara Desert, according to the USGS. The yellow streaks down the left side of the image are sand dunes, while the concentric loops are sandstone formations carved into the ground by the hand of erosion. This image was captured on Oct. 14, 2014 by the Landsat-8 satellite.
Lava FieldSeveral volcanic eruptions that spewed out basaltic lava created the Haruj Volcanic Field in central Libya, seen here in a mosaic of 2015 images from Landsat 8. The lava field is about 115 miles (185 kilometers) across, according to the USGS. "Many of the bright spots within the darker colored basalt flows are depressions covered with silt and fine sand," the USGS said.
Life along the NileIn this image, captured by Landsat 8 on Aug. 15, 2014, green farmland forms a distinct boundary between the Nile River floodplain and the surrounding desert.
Mulanje Massif"In southern Malawi, the erosion-resistant rock of Mulanje Massif, a large mountain mass, rises dramatically above the landscape near Lake Chilwa, a shallow, saline lake. The upper slopes of the massif are protected forest. The deep green color south of the massif is tea and macadamia farms," the USGS said. This image was captured on Oct. 10, 2014 from Landsat 8.
The Lorian SwampWater flowing out of this inland delta seeps into the semiarid plains of northeastern Kenya. The dark feature in the upper left of this image, from May 3, 2014, is basaltic rock from an ancient lava flow.
Koettlitz GlacierIn this Landsat-8 satellite image, taken on Nov. 18, 2013, the ice of Antarctica takes on different shades of blue with exposed rock and dirt appearing in yellow tones. The Koettlitz Glacier flows between Brown Peninsula and the rugged mainland.
Slessor GlacierSlessor Glacier in Antarctica, shown here on Nov. 14, 2014, flows between Parry Point on the top left and the Shackleton Range on the lower right. "Strong winds blow away the snow cover and expose lines that indicate the glacier flow direction. Rock outcrops next to the glacier also exhibit some of this bare ice," the USGS said.
Cubism"Startling red patches sprout from an agricultural landscape that looks almost like a Cubist painting," the USGS said. The fields, shown in this satellite image from Sept. 9, 2013, in this part of eastern Kazakhstan follow the contours of the land, so they are long and narrow in mountain valleys, and large and rectangular over the plains, the USGS reports.
Etched in SnowThis natural-color image of snow-covered southwestern Russia, captured on Feb. 1, 2014, shows windbreaks, roads and fence lines near the Volga River flowing across the top of the image. The thick lines are trees.
FaultsIn this Landsat-8 image, snapped on July 30, 2013, the rock layers in western China are offset enough to show fault lines. The different colors indicate the time and place the rocks formed.
Ink Stain"Like blue ink bleeding onto parchment, the Khor Kalmat lagoon branches off the Arabian Sea and spills into the southern Pakistan landscape near the Makran Coast Range. Mudflats cover almost the entire lagoon, which fills with shallow water at high tides. The small areas of green are isolated pockets of mangrove forest," the USGS said. The image was captured on June 9, 2014.
Salt GlaciersThis infrared view of the Zagros Mountains in Iran was snapped on Dec. 3, 2014. Dark patches called salt glaciers interrupt the mountainous pattern. According to the USGS, these salt glaciers began their lives as salt domes buried under rock, before being pushed up through the earth, "squeezing to the surface like toothpaste."
Sloppy Paint JobIn southwestern Iran, a mix of human-made and natural features create a lovely painting of sorts. Shadegan Pond is the dark red shape at the center of the image. The red areas indicate vegetation; irrigated farmland looks like rectangular shapes in the upper left of the image, which was taken on Oct. 12, 2014.
Wind PowerPart of the Dasht-e Lut Desert in southeastern Iran appears as a bold brushstroke through a purple canvas. Huge rocky formations created by wind erosion, called kaluts (the linear features) can also be seen in the image. Some kaluts stretch more than 62 miles (100 km). The image was captured by Landsat 8 on June 12, 2014.
Australian Iron OreDifferent types of rocks are revealed in this image by Landsat 8's shortwave infrared and near-infrared detectors, according to the USGS. Rocklea Dome stands out as an oval in the upper center of the image. The meandering features in the dome are iron deposits. The image, showing the Hamersley Iron Province in Western Australia, was captured on Dec. 19, 2014.
Melted ColorsThis enhanced image of Western Australia, taken on Dec. 5, 2014, looks a little like melted crayons, USGS said. The yellow sand dunes of the Great Sandy Desert can be seen in the upper right of the image, while the red splotches indicate burned areas, according to the USGS.
Mount TaranakiThis satellite image, taken on June 1, 2014, shows the near-perfect circle of forest that separates New Zealand's Egmont National Park from the rest of the environment. At the center of the park stands the snow-capped Mount Taranaki.
Nature's PatternsMangroves stand out as dark-green shading along the fingers of the Ord River in Australia in this satellite image. Captured on May 12, 2013, the image shows flowing sediment and nutrients in this tropical estuary, and even an area of mudflats (bright spot at the lower left) inhabited by saltwater crocodiles, according to the USGS.
Putrid SeaPutrid? Well, looks can be deceiving. Microalgae sprout up in Sivash — a network of lagoons formed at the neck of the Crimean Peninsula between the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov, according to the USGS. Not only do the microalgae create a colorful scene, they also produce a rotten smell in some of the lagoons; hence, Sivash got the nickname of "putrid sea." The Landsat-8 image of the putrid sea was captured on Sept. 5, 2014.
CanyonlandsThe Green River and the Colorado River meet in Canyonlands National Park in Utah. The Colorado River carved out the dramatic desert scape in Canyonlands, which is full of diverse features like canyons, arches and odd rock formations, according to the USGS. On the right side of this image, taken on March 29, 2015, Mount Waas can be seen in light blue.
Eye of QuebecAt 40 miles (65 km) across and an age of 214 million years, Lake Manicouagan, Canada, is one of the Earth's largest and oldest known impact craters. Sometimes called the Eye of Quebec, the lake and island can be seen clearly from space on March 28, 2015, USGS reported.
Cloud LightningThis isn't an image of lightning, though it looks to be. Rather, a dry landscape of rocky buttes in southern Utah and northeastern Arizona creates the electric view. Comb Ridge, a monocline or "a jagged fold in Earth's crust," can be seen at the top of the image, which was captured on Oct. 4, 2014.
ContrailsAirplane contrails cut across the southern California Mojave Desert on April 3, 2015. Contrails form when water vapor condenses and freezes around small particles in the aircraft exhaust, according to NASA. In this image, shadows from the contrails cast dark lines on the ground.
Earth's AquariumWhen tiny organisms called phytoplankton gather in large numbers, the result can be beautiful, as was the case on Sept. 22, 2014 in the Bering Sea. When the gathering gets big enough, the resulting green and blue swirls are visible from space. White clouds also appear as bubbles in this image.
Cellular Ice"The ice surrounding the northern Canadian Spicer Islands, shown in bright red, resembles a cell, complete with ribosomes, mitochondria and a nucleus. Even though the image was captured shortly after the first day of summer in the Northern Hemisphere, the islands are locked in ice," the USGS said. The image was captured on June 24, 2014.
Mexico's BiosphereThe Reserva de la Biosfera Pantanos de Centla, a biosphere reserve in southern Mexico can be seen in this satellite image taken on Feb. 20, 2014. A light-blue brushstroke at the top of the image is the sediment carried by the Grijalva River flowing into the Gulf of Mexico.
Petermann GlacierPetermann Glacier, on the coast of Greenland, covers an area of 500 square miles (1,295 square kilometers). The glacier's floating tongue extends from the lower-right corner of the image toward the top center. The red-brown hues indicate bare ground. The image was taken on June 24, 2014.
River and RidgeThe Susquehanna River, seen on April 24, 2014, appears as a dark line coursing through this scene in southeastern Pennsylvania. "The cities of York, Lancaster, and Reading lie among agricultural lands. The State capital, Harrisburg, is positioned against the orange folds in the upper left of the image, along the edge of the Appalachian Mountain Ridge and Valley Province," the USGS said.
Rock FoldingThis Landsat image from Sept. 14, 2013 shows the handiwork of glaciers, which are slow-moving rivers of ice. As they creep across the ground, glaciers scour the landscape, even gouging out craters that form lakes. Here, the glaciers exposed the folded rock layers that form the Labrador Trough of Quebec in Canada.
Scorpion ReefThe Arrecife Alacranes — or Scorpion Reef — is 13 miles (21 km) wide and is considered the largest coral structure in the southern Gulf of Mexico. The reef, formed by a multitude of tiny coral creatures, is seen on Nov. 5, 2014.
CapillariesSeen on Jan. 28, 2014, the Meta River resembles an artery among capillaries in the human body, the USGS notes. Those capillary-like features indicate dense tree cover along the streams in the rich tropical grassland. The river marks the boundary between Colombia and Venezuela.
Oxbows in BoliviaThe Beni River meanders toward the Amazon River in this satellite image captured on Sept. 29, 2014. At several spots along the river, a meander from the main river was cut off to form curved bodies of water called oxbow lakes.
Tessera MosaicThe Tietê River snakes across image taken on Sept. 2, 2014 near Ibitinga, Brazil. Fields of sugarcane, peanuts and corn can be seen in different stages of development. Actively growing crops are shown in purples and blues, while little or no vegetation growth appears light yellow or white. Urban areas are shown in a dark mustard color.
