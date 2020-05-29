Watch Live: SpaceX and NASA to launch 2 astronauts to space station on Saturday

SpaceX and NASA are about to make history, sending astronauts from U.S. soil to the International Space Station. It’s the first crewed mission launched from the U.S. since the Space Shuttle program ended in 2011. And you can watch history in the making here. After bad weather caused a launch delay on May 27, the astronauts are preparing to try again at 3:22 p.m. EDT on Saturday, May 30, from Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The live webcast of this Demo-2 mission will begin at 11 a.m. EDT on May 30, revealing the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule atop a Falcon 9 rocket on Launch Pad 39A in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

The test flight will deliver astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley to the ISS.

The live coverage will continue through the arrival of the astronauts on the ISS on Sunday (May 31), NASA said.

If the Saturday launch gets delayed, the next window occurs on Sunday; after that, the next feasible launch window could be on June 1.

Here's a rough schedule from NASA for what to expect on the webcast on Saturday and Sunday.

Saturday, May 30

11 a.m. EDT – NASA TV launch coverage begins

3:22 p.m. – Liftoff

4:09 p.m. – Crew Dragon phase burn

4:55 p.m. – Far-field manual flight test

TBD p.m. – Astronaut downlink event from Crew Dragon

6:30 p.m. – Post-launch news conference at Kennedy

Administrator Jim Bridenstine

Kathy Lueders, manager, NASA Commercial Crew Program

SpaceX representative

Kirk Shireman, manager, International Space Station Program

NASA Chief Astronaut Pat Forrester

Sunday, May 31

TBD a.m. – Astronaut downlink event from Crew Dragon

10:29 a.m. – Docking with International Space Station

12:45 p.m. – Hatch Open

1:05 p.m. – Welcome ceremony

3:15 p.m. – Post-arrival news conference at Johnson Space Center

NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine

Johnson Space Center Director Mark Geyer

NASA Chief Astronaut Pat Forrester

