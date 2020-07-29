Watch live: NASA launches Mars Perseverance rover to the Red Planet

The Mars 2020 mission is scheduled to launch its Perseverance rover toward the Red Planet on Thursday, July 30. The launch window will open from 7:50 a.m. EDT on July 30 and close on Aug. 15, 2020.

The spacecraft will launch on a Atlas V-541 rocket from Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida. If all goes according to plan, the Perseverance rover will land on Mars on Feb. 18, 2021, at around 3 p.m. EST (12 p.m. PST, or 8 p.m. UTC).

Related: NASA's Mars 2020 Perseverance rover: Live updates

Here's a rough schedule of what to expect in the webcast:

Wednesday, July 29 (9 a.m. PDT/12 p.m. EDT)

—Administrator Briefing to discuss the upcoming launch

NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine

NASA Deputy Administrator Jim Morhard

Kennedy Center Director Bob Cabana

NASA astronaut Zena Cardman

Thursday, July 30 (4 a.m. PDT/7 a.m. EDT)

—Live Launch Coverage Begins

Mission Team Members



July 30 (8:30 a.m. PDT/11:30 a.m. EDT)

—Post-launch News Conference