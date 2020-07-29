Watch live: NASA launches Mars Perseverance rover to the Red Planet

The Mars 2020 mission is scheduled to launch its Perseverance rover toward the Red Planet on Thursday, July 30. The launch window will open from 7:50 a.m. EDT on July 30 and close on Aug. 15, 2020.
The spacecraft will launch on a Atlas V-541 rocket from Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida. If all goes according to plan, the Perseverance rover will land on Mars on Feb. 18, 2021, at around 3 p.m. EST (12 p.m. PST, or 8 p.m. UTC).
Related: NASA's Mars 2020 Perseverance rover: Live updates
Here's a rough schedule of what to expect in the webcast:
Wednesday, July 29 (9 a.m. PDT/12 p.m. EDT)
—Administrator Briefing to discuss the upcoming launch
NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine
NASA Deputy Administrator Jim Morhard
Kennedy Center Director Bob Cabana
NASA astronaut Zena Cardman
Thursday, July 30 (4 a.m. PDT/7 a.m. EDT)
—Live Launch Coverage Begins
Mission Team Members
July 30 (8:30 a.m. PDT/11:30 a.m. EDT)
—Post-launch News Conference