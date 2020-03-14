Washington: Latest updates on coronavirus

There are now about 568 cases in the state, mostly in King and Snohomish counties, outside of Seattle. Most of the cases have occurred at a long-care health facility called Life Care Center in Kirkland, Washington. Experts are not sure how the virus made its way into the center, which holds 190 beds, according to The New York Times.

In King County, 26 people have died from the virus, with another two deaths from COVID-19 in Snohomish County and one death in Grant County.

On Wednesday (March 11), Gov. Jay Inslee banned all large gatherings in King, Snohomish and Pierce Counties. Smaller gatherings will require social distancing, meaning keeping 3 feet (0.9 meters) between people.

On Friday (March 13), the state implemented a set of much harsher social distancing measures aimed at stemming the tide of new coronavirus, forcing all K-12 schools in King, Snohomish and Pierce Counties to close. Schools will remain closed until at least April 24.

Cases by county: