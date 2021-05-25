Spherical UFO plunges into the ocean in US Navy footage

A spherical unidentified flying object (UFO) hovers in midair, moves side to side like a ball in the "Pong" video game and then seems to dive into the ocean, in footage that was recently released online by a filmmaker who produces documentaries about UFOs.

Though a Pentagon spokesperson confirmed that the U.S. Navy did capture the footage, the spokesperson did not comment on where and when it was filmed.

On May 14, Jeremy Corbell described the mysterious object on his website , writing that "the US Navy photographed and filmed 'spherical' shaped UFOs and advanced transmedium vehicles" — craft that can travel through air and water — in 2019. Corbell also shared the footage on Instagram and YouTube .

Related: 7 things most often mistaken for UFOs

In the clip, which appears to have been shot off a monitor and has several edits, a dark, round blob sits above the horizon. Male voices are audible in the footage; one says "took off, bookin' it," as the object moves horizontally in the screen's crosshairs. The scene "reached a crescendo" with the blob entering the water, and one of the off-screen voices says, "Whoa, it splashed!" as the UFO disappears, Corbell wrote.

According to Corbell, the footage was filmed on July 15, 2019, at approximately 11 p.m. PDT, from within the USS Omaha's Combat Information Center, near the coast of San Diego. Radar images of the UFO show a solid ball, measuring about 6 feet (2 meters) in diameter, flying at speeds of 46 to 158 mph (74 to 254 km/h). Its flight lasted over an hour, culminating with the sphere vanishing beneath the waves. No wreckage was found at the location where the object went down.

"A submarine was used in the search and recovered nothing," Corbell wrote. "We do not know what, if anything, the Navy or Pentagon might be willing to say about the USS Omaha incident, but we are confident the incident is a legitimate mystery and look forward to whatever information might be forthcoming," he wrote on Instagram.

Pentagon spokesperson Susan Gough confirmed that U.S. Navy personnel did capture the footage that Corbell posted, The Debrief reported on May 14. Gough told The Debrief in an email that the footage was included in "ongoing examinations" by the Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force (UAPTF), a U.S. Office of Naval Intelligence program that investigates reports of unexplained aerial vehicles, according to The Debrief.

However, Gough did not comment on any of the other UFO details that Corbell included in his writeup, The Debrief reported. The footage is not classified, and stills of the spherical UFO were previously included in a UAPTF intelligence briefing from May 1, Corbell wrote in a tweet on May 14.

More UFO-related disclosures may be coming from the Pentagon in the coming weeks, as a new UFO report is scheduled for release in June, Live Science previously reported .

If you can't wait that long, you can start by catching up on more than three decades of the U.S. government's once-secret UFO records. A new online archive includes more than 2,700 pages of CIA-declassified reports dating to the 1980s; the documents were obtained through the Freedom of Information Act and were uploaded as PDFs to The Black Vault website by author John Greenwald Jr., Live Science reported in January.

Originally published on Live Science.