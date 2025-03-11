China creates powerful spy satellite capable of seeing facial details from low orbit

News
By
published

New laser-based imaging technology is reportedly capable of capturing millimeter resolution from over 60 miles away.

Chinese Space Station Tiangong orbiting Earth. Maps used for the octane render.
(Image credit: xia yuan/Getty Images)

Scientists in China have created a satellite with laser-imaging technology powerful enough to capture human facial details from more than 60 miles (100 kilometers) away.

This breakthrough represents a performance increase of 100 times or more compared to leading spy cameras and traditional telescopes, according to a report on the new technology in the South China Morning Post.

Amongst a broad gamut of potential applications, the technology could allow operators to surveil foreign satellites to a previously impossible level of detail. The researchers at China’s Academy of Sciences’ Aerospace Information Research Institute outlined their findings in a new study published in the Chinese Journal of Lasers (Issue 52, Volume 3).

Related: NASA and Japan launch world's 1st wooden satellite into orbit

According to the South China Morning Post, the scientists conducted a test across Qinghai Lake in the northwest of the country with a new system based on synthetic aperture lidar (SAL), a type of laser radar capable of constructing two-dimensional or three-dimensional images.

How this new powerful spy satellite works

SAL relies on the motion of an object (like a satellite) to provide finer resolution images than other, beam-scanning radar imagery systems. Previous SAR systems have relied on microwave radiation, which has longer wavelengths, which results in lower resolution images.

However, this new system operates at optical wavelengths, which have much shorter wavelengths than microwaves and produce clearer images (though microwaves are better for penetrating into materials, because their longer wavelengths aren’t scattered or absorbed as easily).

During the test, which targeted arrays of reflective prisms placed 63.3 miles (101.8 km) away from the lidar system, the device detected details as small as 0.07 inches (1.7 millimeters) and measured distances to within 0.61 inches (15.6 mm).

RELATED STORIES

China ready to launch 1st satellite in constellation that will challenge Elon Musk's Starlink

China’s secretive new 'Thousands Sails' satellites are an astronomer's nightmare, 1st observations reveal

Haunting photo of Earth and moon snapped by China's experimental lunar satellites

This is a huge leap forward from previous milestones, like a 2011 test conducted by defense firm Lockheed Martin that was able to achieve an azimuth resolution of 0.79 inches (2 centimeters) from only 1 mile (1.6 km) away, or a Chinese test where scientists achieved a then-best 1.97 inch (5 cm) resolution at a distance of 4.3 miles (6.9 km).

To achieve this latest breakthrough, the Chinese team split the laser-beam driving the lidar system across a 4x4 micro-lens array, which in turn expanded the system’s optical aperture — the opening that controls the amount of light entering a camera system — from 0.68 to 2.71 inches (17.2 mm to 68.8 mm). In this way, researchers could bypass the tradeoff of field of vision versus size of aperture, which has historically restricted such camera systems.

It’s important to note that testing took place during near perfect weather and atmospheric conditions with steady wind and limited cloud cover. Inclement weather or other impairments to visibility could significantly impact the system’s precision and reliability.

Alan Bradley
Alan Bradley
Freelance contributor

Alan is a freelance tech and entertainment journalist who specializes in computers, laptops, and video games. He's previously written for sites like PC Gamer, GamesRadar, and Rolling Stone. If you need advice on tech, or help finding the best tech deals, Alan is your man.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about engineering
A photo of the XB-1 on the tarmac with a crowd of people around it

Boom Supersonic's XB-1 smashes the sound barrier — becoming the 1st civil aircraft to go supersonic in US history
XB-1 aircraft in the sky for its 8th test flight.

Boom Supersonic's next-generation XB-1 passenger plane 1 step away from breaking the sound barrier
The Apple watch series 10 watch on a colored background with Live Science deals image

Apple Watch Series 10 hits its lowest-ever price — this Apple deal is just too good to miss
See more latest
Most Popular
The Apple watch series 10 watch on a colored background with Live Science deals image
Apple Watch Series 10 hits its lowest-ever price — this Apple deal is just too good to miss
Digital generated image of solar panel with purple -blue reflection.
Nanoparticle breakthrough could bring 'holy grail' of solar power within reach
A closeup of ranch dressing pouring onto a salad
Is ranch dressing a liquid or a solid? It's actually a 5th state of matter.
A satellite image showing a giant plume of discolored water beneath the surface
Earth from space: Erupting 'sharkcano' spits out a giant underwater plume in Oceania
a head-on photograph of the X-37B space plane on a runway at night
Top-secret X-37B space plane returns to Earth in dead of night after mysterious 434-day mission, US military reveals
A pile of gold and silver coins
'Find of a lifetime': 15th-century gold and silver coins discovered by amateur metal detectorists in Scotland
A portrait of a man in gloves and a hat bracing for the cold.
'Winter is far from over': Polar vortex reversal could bring springtime snow to US
artist impression of an asteroid falling towards earth
52-foot-high 'megaripples' from asteroid that killed the dinosaurs mapped deep beneath Louisiana in 3D
An artist&#039;s interpretation of two asteroids bein gorbited by a third space rock in the 3-body system
Astronomers identify a celestial '3-body problem' lurking in the outer solar system
Elgol Dinosaur walking through shallow water in a forest (artist impression).
166 million-year-old fossil found on Isle of Skye belongs to pony-size dinosaur from Jurassic