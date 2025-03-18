Vernal equinox: How to see spring begin, just by looking at the stars

News
By published

You can tell spring has officially begun in the Northern Hemisphere just by looking at the stars. Here's how to easily spot the Spring Triangle without a telescope.

a photo of the Leo constellation with a lion superimposed
The constellation Leo contains one of the three stars of the Spring Triangle — an asterism that appears for several months beginning near the vernal equinox. (Image credit: manpuku7 via Getty Images)

Spring is coming to the Northern Hemisphere, but how can you tell when it will start? No need to Google the vernal equinox; to work out when the season officially begins, you only need to look at the stars.

The beginning of spring in the Northern Hemisphere and autumn in the Southern Hemisphere is marked by the vernal equinox — the point when Earth's axis is side-on to the sun, spreading light and heat equally around the globe. This year it occurs on March 20.

This moment in Earth's annual journey around the sun marks the end of one season and the beginning of the next, and stargazers can spot the change because the springtime night sky, as seen from the Northern Hemisphere, is full of stars and constellations only ever seen at this time of the year.

The easiest way for stargazers to observe this seasonal transition on the equinox is to look southwest after sunset and bid farewell to the bright stars of winter. Find the three unmistakable stars in Orion's Belt — Alnitak, Alnilam and Mintaka — and begin to identify the bright stars around them.

Above the belt is Betelgeuse, one of the brightest stars in the night sky, which appears slightly reddish to the naked eye if you squint. Below the belt is Rigel, while to its left and slightly below is Sirius, the brightest star in the night sky. Use these three stars to form an equilateral shape — the Winter Triangle.

Related: March 29 solar eclipse: Where and when to see the rare sunrise solar eclipse from North America

RELATED STORIES

'Planet parade' photo captures 7 planets in a line over Earth — possibly for the 1st time ever

How to photograph the moon: Tips on camera gear, settings and composition

James Webb Space Telescope discovers mysterious flares near the Milky Way's monster black hole

For celestial confirmation of spring, gaze north, and you'll see the seven bright stars of the Big Dipper/Plough riding high in the sky — as in the memory aid, "spring up, fall down." As this asterism climbs higher in the sky, use its stars to find the Spring Triangle: an equilateral triangle made of the springtime stars Arcturus, Spica, and Denebola. All three stars are visible with the naked eye, but a good backyard telescope or pair of stargazing binoculars can enhance the view.

Trace the curve of the Big Dipper's handle to "arc to Arcturus," identifying a bright reddish star above due east. Now "spike to Spica," traveling a short distance to identify that bluish star rising in the east-southeast. Directly above it will be Denebola in Leo, a classic spring constellation. (Some skywatching guides may replace Denebola with Regulus, another star in Leo that appears slightly further east near the lion’s front paw; Regulus is a brighter star, but using it as a waymarker stretches out the Spring Triangle considerably).

The Spring Triangle will remain visible in the night sky until August, when summer begins shifting into fall.

Jamie Carter
Jamie Carter
Live Science contributor

Jamie Carter is a freelance journalist and regular Live Science contributor based in Cardiff, U.K. He is the author of A Stargazing Program For Beginners and lectures on astronomy and the natural world. Jamie regularly writes for Space.com, TechRadar.com, Forbes Science, BBC Wildlife magazine and Scientific American, and many others. He edits WhenIsTheNextEclipse.com.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about space
Suni Williams is carried on a stretcher and gives a thumbs up

'Stranded' NASA astronauts will be carried away on stretchers after return from space. Here's why.
Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams aboard the ISS in August 2024.

When will the 'stranded' NASA astronauts return to Earth?
Strands of DNA double-helix with a human in profile

'Mystery population' of human ancestors gave us 20% of our genes and may have boosted our brain function
See more latest
Most Popular
Strands of DNA double-helix with a human in profile
'Mystery population' of human ancestors gave us 20% of our genes and may have boosted our brain function
Suni Williams is carried on a stretcher and gives a thumbs up
'Stranded' NASA astronauts will be carried away on stretchers after return from space. Here's why.
an excavated human skeleton curled up in the ground
European hunter-gatherers boated to North Africa during Stone Age, ancient DNA suggests
A Fijian crested iguana (Brachylophus vitiensis) resting on a coconut palm on the island of Fiji in the South Pacific.
Iguanas sailed one-fifth of the way around the world on rafts 34 million years ago
Volunteers and residents clear up wreckage after mobile home was hit by a tornado on March 16, 2025 in Calera, Alabama.
'More people are in harm's way': Tornadoes are shifting east of Tornado Alley, forecasters warn
Person holding a snakes head while using a pointed plastic object to reveal a fang.
Venomous snake with 3 fangs may be the 'most dangerous death adder in the world'
Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams aboard the ISS in August 2024.
When will the 'stranded' NASA astronauts return to Earth?
A photograph of a partial solar eclipse seen from El Salvador
March 29 solar eclipse: Where and when to see the rare sunrise solar eclipse from North America
An artist&#039;s illustration of a deceptive AI.
Punishing AI doesn't stop it from lying and cheating — it just makes it hide better, study shows
Galaxies observed by the JWST with those rotating one way circled in red, those rotating the other way circled in blue
Is our universe trapped inside a black hole? This James Webb Space Telescope discovery might blow your mind