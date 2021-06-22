Robots, slime and rockets: 5 science kits on sale for Prime Day

Get up close and personal with science by getting hands-on! From ant farms to robotics to CO2-powered rockets, here are five kits with dozens of experiments and activities that will spark your child's curiosity about science. And they are on sale for Amazon's Prime day.

Bill Nye's VR Science Kit | $69.99 $47.99 at Amazon How do crystals form, and what makes slime so gooey? Find out by joining science superstar Bill Nye in his virtual laboratory and explore dozens of experiments that use virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR) and hands-on activities to investigate science. The kit includes VR goggles (compatible with all smartphones with access to the Google Play store and the Apple iOS app store), a 50-piece lab kit and an 80-page booklet for projects that will teach basic concepts in physics and chemistry. Suitable for ages 8 to 12 years. For Prime Day, the Bill Nye kit is 31 % off. View Deal

National Geographic Mega Science Series Stunning Science Chemistry Set | $34.99 $24.49 at Amazon Watch your child's fascination with chemistry erupt, as they delve into this kit's fizzy, frothy, bubbly experiments. With 45 different experiments to explore, children and older fans of hands-on science can use chemical reactions to launch a rocket, craft an underwater volcano, and start a geyser's eruption, all while learning about the chemistry that makes those activities possible — and how they relate to scientific processes in the real world. Easy-to-follow instructions make this kit suitable for ages 8 years and up. For Prime Day, this chemistry set is 30% off.View Deal

Be Amazing! Toys Big Bag of Backyard Science | $29.99 $17.99 at Amazon Science is all around us, and this kit will give young explorers tools for discovering the amazing science of the natural world in their own backyards or in nearby parks. Easy-to-perform experiments provide an introduction to plants, insects and other animals that we see every day, and the kit provides curious minds with tools to learn how seeds grow, build a terrarium, start an ant farm and more! Suitable for kids age 8 years and up. For Prime Day, this backyard exploration kit is 40% off.View Deal

13-in-1 Solar Power Robots Creation Toy | $23.73 $18.98 at Amazon Learn how solar energy powers robots with a kit for building 13 different robotic constructions. By combining and reassembling gears, plates, tires and shafts, youthful robotics enthusiasts can construct walking, rolling or swimming creations capable of moving on land or in water ... all powered by the energy of the sun. Suitable for kids age 8 years and up. For Prime Day, this robot-building kit is 20% off.View Deal

Thames & Kosmos Optical Science| $34.95 $15.99 at Amazon How do color, light and motion affect our sight and perception? View amazing optical illusions, learn about the physics of light and color, and explore the ways that our eyes and brains collaborate to help us perceive the world, in this kit with over 35 astonishing experiments accompanied by a 48-page manual. Suitable for kids age 8 years and up. For Prime Day, this optical science kit kit is 54% off.View Deal

Originally published on Live Science.