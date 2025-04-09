Winter sea ice cover lowest in 47-year satellite record

News
By published

The Copernicus Climate Change Service has revealed that March 2025 saw the lowest sea ice maximum extent in the 47-year history of the satellite record – the warmest March on record for Europe.

An aerial photograph of a polar bear standing on sea ice.
Human and wildlife communities depend on sea ice to survive. (Image credit: Mike Hill via Getty Images)

Winter sea ice cover has dropped to its lowest maximum on record as temperatures continue to exceed 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit (1.5 degrees Celsius), new data reveals.

In 2015, world leaders signed the Paris Agreement, an international treaty that promised to limit global warming to preferably below 2.7 F and well below 3.6 F (2 C). Earth is now consistently above that target, with March representing the 20th out of the last 21 months to breach the preferred limit.

Arctic sea ice cover varies throughout the year and usually reaches its maximum extent in March. The European Union's Copernicus Climate Change Service has now shown that the maximum cover for 2025 was the lowest ever. This update echoes a recent NASA report on sea ice cover and highlights a worrying upward trend in global temperatures.

The data shows that sea ice cover was 6% lower than average this year, making it the lowest monthly extent for March in the 47-year history measured by the satellite record. The Climate Change Service also found that March's global temperatures were on average 2.88 F (1.6 C) warmer than preindustrial levels (estimated for between 1850 and 1900), according to a Copernicus statement.

Related: 'Heat is the final boss. Heat is a different beast': The planetary peril no one will be able to avoid

Declining sea ice threatens human and wildlife communities that depend on the ice to survive. The decline also has a variety of adverse environmental impacts and accelerates global warming driven by human activities. This is because liquid water reflects less sunlight than ice, so as sea ice is lost, more of the ocean beneath is exposed and the planet absorbs more heat.

On March 22, NASA and the National Snow and Ice Data Center revealed that Arctic sea ice had reached its maximum extent for 2025. The sea ice cover was 5.53 million square miles (14.33 million square kilometers), around 30,000 square miles (80,000 square km) less than the previous lowest maximum, set in 2017.

A graph depicting the daily Arctic sea ice extent from October 1978 to 1 April 2025.

Sea ice cover changes throughout the year with the seasons, but annual trends show it's in decline. (Image credit: C3S/ECMWF/EUMETSAT)

The Copernicus update noted that March also marked the fourth consecutive month that cover had been at a record low for the time of year. Sea ice cover and temperature fluctuate from year to year, so climate change doesn't necessarily mean every new month will be a record breaker. And yet Copernicus’ updates have consistently announced record-breaking months.

RELATED STORIES

'We don't have a climate crisis — we are the crisis': Environmentalist Paul Hawken on why honoring life is the best thing we can do against climate change

1st glacier declared dead from climate change seen in before and after images — Earth from space

Ancient Egyptian city of Alexandria — the birthplace of Cleopatra — is crumbling into the sea at an unprecedented rate

For global surface air temperature, 2025 had the second-warmest March on record. That means it was warmer than every March on record except for 2024, which was only narrowly warmer.

At the regional level, temperatures were above average over the United States — but not record-breaking — while Europe had the warmest March since records began. Temperatures were above average across Europe and particularly warm over eastern Europe.

Samantha Burgess, the strategic lead for climate at the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts, which implements the Copernicus program, said in the statement that "March 2025 was the warmest March for Europe, highlighting once again how temperatures are continuing to break records."

TOPICS
Patrick Pester
Patrick Pester
Trending News Writer

Patrick Pester is the trending news writer at Live Science. His work has appeared on other science websites, such as BBC Science Focus and Scientific American. Patrick retrained as a journalist after spending his early career working in zoos and wildlife conservation. He was awarded the Master's Excellence Scholarship to study at Cardiff University where he completed a master's degree in international journalism. He also has a second master's degree in biodiversity, evolution and conservation in action from Middlesex University London. When he isn't writing news, Patrick investigates the sale of human remains.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about climate change

The North Pole could wander nearly 90 feet west by the end of the century

'Heat is the final boss. Heat is a different beast': The planetary peril no one will be able to avoid

Physicists create hottest Schrödinger's cat ever in quantum technology breakthrough
See more latest
Most Popular
A digitally-enhanced photo of a cat.
Physicists create hottest Schrödinger's cat ever in quantum technology breakthrough
A gray wolf genetically engineered to look like a dire wolf holds a stick in its mouth as it walks in the snow.
Colossal's de-extincted 'dire wolf' isn't a dire wolf and it has not been de-extincted, experts say
A woman is shown holding up a test tube containing a sample of blood. The different components of the blood have been separated, including the plasma which is visible in yellow. The test tube and the woman&#039;s hand are in focus, but the rest of the image is slightly blurred.
'Fingerprints of cancer' found after scientists flash infrared light pulses at blood samples
An artist&#039;s illustration of an entangled qubit inside a quantum computer.
Quantum computing breakthrough could make 'noise' — forces that disrupt calculations — a thing of the past
an image of Uranus with blue auroras visible around its surface
Scientists finally know how long a day on Uranus is
Four people stand in front of a table with a large, old book on top. One wears white gloves and opens the cover.
'Hairy books' bound by medieval monks are covered in sealskin, study finds
An aerial view of melting icebergs in greenland
The North Pole could wander nearly 90 feet west by the end of the century
colorful flashes of lightning can be seen among dense clouds
Rare colorful lightning caught on camera by ISS astronaut. 'OK, this is kind of out there'
A photo of a bright green comet in space with a long tail
Amateur astronomer discovers bright green comet SWAN25F — and you can see it too
Looped video footage of two dust devils merging on Mars
NASA rover watches 'fiendish' Martian 'dust devils' collide in rare case of extraterrestrial cannibalism