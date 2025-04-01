New state of matter, dubbed 'half ice, half fire,' could lead to big advances in quantum computing

News
By published

U.S. government scientists have developed a new phase of matter dubbed 'half ice, half fire,' which unites opposing electron spins in a unique magnet.

an abstract illustration with swirls of light around up and down arrows
A conceptual illustration of electrons spinning up and down. Scientists have described a ‘half ice, half fire’ state of matter that takes advantage of opposing electron spins. (Image credit: THOM LEACH / SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY via Getty Images)

Physicists have discovered a new phase of matter, dubbed "half ice, half fire," that could open the door to new advancements in fields such as quantum computing.

The new phase combines a number of "up" spins of electrons within an atom, which are highly ordered and referred to as cold cycles, with a number of "down" spins, which are highly disordered and referred to as hot cycles — lending the phase its nickname, "half ice, half fire."

"Half ice, half fire" is a significant discovery not only because of its novelty but also because it can produce sharp switching between phases at reasonable temperatures. It's the twin of the "half fire, half ice" state first observed by the same team at Brookhaven National Laboratory — physicists Weiguo Yin and Alexei Tsvelik, alongside their then intern, Christopher Roth — back in 2016.

These discoveries provide insight into some of the central questions in physics and the materials sciences, according to the team, as well as advance the ability to identify new states of matter with exotic properties and manipulate the transition between those states.

"Solving those problems could lead to great advances in technologies like quantum computing and spintronics," Yin said in a statement from Brookhaven National Lab. Tsvelik added that the team's findings "may open a new door to understanding and controlling phases and phase transitions in certain materials."

Related: Exotic new state of matter discovered by squishing subatomic particles into an ultradense crystal

"Missing pieces of the puzzle"

Yin and Tsvelik first discovered "half ice, half fire" when performing research on a type of magnetic material called a ferrimagnet. Ferrimagnets have populations of atoms with opposing magnetic moments, but because the populations are unequal, some magnetization remains.

The specific ferrimagnet in which "half ice, half fire" was observed is Sr3CuIrO6, a compound that consists of strontium, copper, iridium and oxygen. It's the same material in which the team originally discovered "half fire, half ice," which they induced, or caused to occur within the ferrimagnet, by exposing the material to an external magnetic field. In "half fire, half ice," hot spins occurred on the copper sites and had smaller magnetic movements, while the iridium sites yielded cold spins with larger magnetic movements.

A diagram showing the magnetic entropy change in the half ice, half fire material

This image shows a graphical interpretation of the "half-ice, half-fire" and "half-fire, half-ice" states (left). The plot (right) shows the magnetic entropy change in the magnetic field (h) versus temperature (T) plane. The black dot at zero temperature indicates where the half-fire, half-ice state appears. The dashed line indicates where the half-ice, half-fire state hides. (Image credit: Brookhaven National Laboratory)

Although it was an exciting discovery, Tsvelik admitted that it was only a first step.

"Despite our extensive research, we still didn't know how this state could be utilized," he said. "We were missing pieces of the puzzle."

RELATED STORIES

Heaviest antimatter particle ever discovered could hold secrets to our universe's origins

'Ghost' particles from the sun could lead us straight to an invisible trove of dark matter

States of matter: Definition and phases of change

Now, the recent work, spearheaded by Yin, has revealed that "half fire, half ice" has a hidden and opposite state in which the hot and cold spins swap positions. The team identified an extremely narrow temperature range in which the switch between phases takes place, which has promising implications for a number of fields.

Commercially, this kind of ultrasharp phase switching could lead to advances in refrigeration technology. It may even be possible to utilize the phases themselves as bits in a novel approach to quantum information storage. "The door to new possibilities is now wide open," Yin said.

The team's research into the new phase was published in the journal Physical Review Letters in December 2024.

Alan Bradley
Alan Bradley
Freelance contributor

Alan is a freelance tech and entertainment journalist who specializes in computers, laptops, and video games. He's previously written for sites like PC Gamer, GamesRadar, and Rolling Stone. If you need advice on tech, or help finding the best tech deals, Alan is your man.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about physics mathematics
Particles colliding in the Large Hadron Collider

World's largest atom smasher makes 1st-of-its-kind 'beauty' particle discovery that could unlock new physics
a bird&#039;s eye view of a crowd of people on a multicolored floor

Mathematicians solve vexing 'crowd problem' that explains why public spaces devolve into chaos
Here, one of the many statues within the Karnak Temple complex, Luxor, Egypt.

Ancient Egypt: History, dynasties, religion and writing
See more latest
Most Popular
a closeup of an amulet with a scarab on it
3-year-old picks up 'beautiful stone,' discovers 3,800-year-old scarab amulet in Israel
An image of the sun with solar wind coming off of it
Watch eerie 'UFOs' and a solar 'cyclone' take shape in stunning new ESA video of the sun
Fissure opens up in Iceland near the town of Grindavik.
Lava bursts through Grindavík's defense barriers as new volcanic eruption begins on Iceland's Reykjanes Peninsula
A large sponge and a cluster of anenomes are seen among other lifeforms beneath the George IV Ice Shelf.
'We didn't expect to find such a beautiful, thriving ecosystem': Hidden world of life discovered beneath Antarctic iceberg
Robot and young woman face to face.
Scientists discover major differences in how humans and AI 'think' — and the implications could be significant
an illustration of a large asteroid approaching Earth
James Webb telescope takes emergency look at 'city-killer' asteroid 2024 YR4 ahead of close encounter in 2032
Particles colliding in the Large Hadron Collider
World's largest atom smasher makes 1st-of-its-kind 'beauty' particle discovery that could unlock new physics
a rendering of the rabies virus
In 'extremely rare' case, Michigan resident dies from rabies after receiving transplanted kidney carrying the virus
an image of a solar flare erupting from the sun
Powerful X-class solar flare caught on camera erupting from sun's surface
Shadow of robot with a long nose. Illustration of artificial intellingence lying concept.
AI models will lie to you to achieve their goals — and it doesn't take much