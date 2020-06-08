Under the sea: 50 breathtaking images from our oceans

Otters never fail to make us smile, and this is definitely the case with this handsome Southern sea otter (also called a California sea otter), photographed at South Harbor, Moss Landing, California. Southern sea otters (Enhydra lutris nereis) can grow to a length of 4 feet (1.2 meters); females can weigh up to 50 pounds (23 kilograms), while males can reach 70 lbs. (32 kg). This southern population of sea otters is considered an endangered species, according to the Monterey Bay Aquarium.

This cute creature was submitted as an entry to the World Ocean Day Photo Contest by Dr. Steve Lonhart.