New Hampshire: Latest updates on coronavirus

Today (March 16), New Hampshire reported 13 confirmed cases of COVID-19. One of the patients was at the Manchester branch of the NH Division of Motor Vehicles on March 2 through March 5 and on March 10, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., and people who visited that branch during those times may have been exposed to infection, according to the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS).

"Individuals who were in the Manchester DMV on any of those days and have developed symptoms of fever, cough or shortness of breath should stay home, limit their contact with others, and immediately contact their healthcare provider," the DHHS says.

"Individuals who were at the Manchester DMV and are not experiencing symptoms should self-observe for symptoms and, if they experience symptoms, should contact a healthcare provider."

In a briefing yesterday (March 15), Governor Chris Sununu ordered the closure of all New Hampshire public schools for several weeks, the New Hampshire Union Leader reported. Schools are to prepare lessons for remote learning, beginning March 23 and continuing at least until April 3.

"We are doing everything we can to ensure that kids still receive the education that they deserve across New Hampshire," Governor Sununu said at the briefing. "We are taking unprecedented action today as a state to help manage this evolving public health situation," he added.

Elective surgeries will be delayed at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire — the state's largest healthcare provider — to prepare for rising numbers of COVID-19 patients requiring care, New Hampshire Public Radio (NHPR) reported. Lawmaking will also temporarily come to a halt, as the New Hampshire Legislature shutters from March 16 to March 20, according to NHPR.

Currently, 450 people in New Hampshire are being monitored for signs of COVID-19 infection, and 379 people have been tested, according to the DHHS. The first case, announced on March 2, was a patient who had recently returned from Italy, NHPR reported.

Cases by county:

Rockingham: 9

Grafton: 3

Nashua: 1

Originally published on Live Science .