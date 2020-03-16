Nevada: Latest updates on coronavirus

Last updated March 16 at 2:20 p.m. E.D.T.

The first COVID-19 death in Nevada was a man from Clark County who was in his 60s and had an underlying health condition, KLAS-TV reported today (March 16).

Yesterday (March 15), Nevada's Washoe County Health District reported five new cases of COVID-19. That raises the number of cases in the county to nine, with a total of 26 COVID-19 cases statewide, according to FOX5 KVVU-TV.

Also on March 15, Gov. Steve Sisolak announced school closures for all of Nevada's public, private and charter schools, beginning today (March 16). Schools will remain closed until April 6 and possibly later, Governor Sisolak said in a statement.

Colleges and universities in Nevada, including Nevada State College, the University of Nevada Las Vegas, the University of Nevada Reno, Roseman University and Touro University, have also announced plans to end in-person classes and transition to online learning, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Effective tomorrow (March 17), MGM Resorts International will suspend operations at all casinos and hotels in Las Vegas "until further notice," the Review-Journal reported. This includes the Bellagio, MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay, The Mirage, Luxor, New York-New York, Excalibur, and Park MGM.