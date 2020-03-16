Montana: Latest updates on coronavirus

As of today (March 16), Montana is reporting 7 confirmed cases of COVID-19. However, one of those cases is a part-time Montana resident who was not tested in the state and has no documented exposure to anyone in Montana, according to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS).

Yesterday (March 150, Governor Steve Bullock announced that all Montana public schools would be closed for two weeks. The governor also enacted limited visits to nursing homes and encouraged people to restrict gatherings to 50 people or fewer.

"It is my top priority to protect the health and safety of Montanans, particularly our most vulnerable," Governor Bullock said in a statement. "Social distancing is one of the most important primary protective measures to flatten the curve of this virus."

To date, 204 people have been tested statewide, the DPHHS reported.

Cases by county:

Missoula: 2

Broadwater: 1

Gallatin: 1

Silver Bow: 1

Yellowstone: 1

