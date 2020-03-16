Maine: Latest updates on Coronavirus

Last updated March 16 at 9:30 am ET

There are seven positive cases and an additional five people presumed to have the new coronavirus in Maine, according to the Bangor Daily News.

The state tested each of the seven positive cases, while a private lab tested the other five individuals, including a man in his 80s who lives at Oceanview at Falmouth, a senior assisted living center in Cumberland County. The man is receiving treatment at Maine Medical Center in Portland. The group of five also includes the man's wife and a health care worker in her 40s from Lincoln County, who is isolating at home, according to the Bangor Daily News.

Democratic Gov. Janet Mills declared a civil emergency on Sunday (March 15), allowing her more control during the outbreak. Her new powers include suspending the enforcement of laws, establishing emergency reserves of certain products and entering into mutual aid agreements with other states or countries, the Bangor Daily News reported.

Mills also recommended that schools close and that people refrain from meeting in groups of more than 50. Groups of seniors shouldn't meet in groups larger than 10.

The state government is also taking precautions; the Maine Legislature is adjourning on Tuesday (March 17). This leaves state politicians little time to finalize Gov. Janet Mills’ supplemental budget package, which the governor is expected to amend due to the new coronavirus.

Some stores in the Pine Tree State are temporarily closing, including Sawmill Bar and Grill in Millinocket and the Apple Store in the Maine Mall of South Portland, the Bangor Daily News reported. Schools are closing their doors as well and asking their students to do online classes, including at Colby College in Waterville, Bates College in Lewiston, Bowdoin College in Brunswick and the University of Maine System’s seven campuses.

Originally published on Live Science .