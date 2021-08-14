Magnitude 7.2 quake strikes Haiti

Extensive damage and high casualties are likely, the USGS said.

image of the region where the earthquake in Haiti struck on Aug. 14
(Image credit: USGS)

A magnitude 7.2 quake struck Haiti on Saturday (Aug. 14), rocking the capital city and causing extensive damage, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

The massive temblor's epicenter was about 5 miles (8 kilometers) from a city called Petit Trou de Nippes, and about 77 miles (125 km) west of the capital, Port-au-Prince.   Shaking could be felt as far as Jamaica, roughly 2,000 miles (3,200 km) away, The New York Times reported.

“High casualties are probable and the disaster is likely widespread,” according to the USGS.

While casualties haven't been reported yet, images of widespread damage are already showing up on social media.

A magnitude 7.0 quake that struck the capital in 2010 killed approximately 200,000 people and destroyed much of Port-au-Prince. It has taken years for the country to rebuild after that quake.

Haiti sits near the boundary between two tectonic plates: the North American and Caribbean plates. The North American plate is creeping westward at the boundary at about 0.8 inches (20 millimeters) per year, according to USGS. Much of this slip is accommodated by a network of faults that snakes through the island of Hispaniola, where Haiti is located. The current quake, as well as the devastating 2010 quake, both struck on one of the southern faults in this network, known as the Enriquillo-Plantain Garden Fault. The most recent quake, however, was likely caused by lateral-slip, where one side of the fault slides past the other side, whereas the 2010 temblor was caused by thrust on a different portion of the fault, where one portion of the fault moves vertically relative to the other, according to USGS.

